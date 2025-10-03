‘The Best Revenge’: MAGA Erupts Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Low Blow to Taunt Trump While Teaming Up with Other Hosts He Tried to Cancel

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took another direct shot at President Donald Trump after surviving the potential of being pulled off the air.

ABC briefly suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following Kimmel, 57, presenting a monologue making fun of Trump, 79, on the Sept. 15 episode of the program.

Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr openly threatened ABC over Kimmel joke.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel continues to troll President Donald Trump after his late-night show gets reinstated on ABC. (Photos: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘Hahhhaa’: Jimmy Kimmel’s Latest Jab at Trump Has Fans Howling, Warning It Crossed the Line and Could Land Him Back

Kimmel received both praise and pushback as the country debated freedom of speech and cultural cancellation in the aftermath of the controversy.

To Trump and his supporters’ dismay, the Brooklyn-born entertainer made his return to “Live!” on Sept. 23 to huge ratings and support from his fellow comedians.

Kimmel recently took another jab at Trump by sharing a photo on Instagram that featured himself standing alongside “Late Night” host Seth Meyers and “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“Hi Donald!” Kimmel wrote in the picture’s caption, purposely taunting the MAGA leader. Meyers, 51, and Colbert, 61, reposted the image on their respective Instagram pages, too.

Social media users reacted to Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers linking up to heckle the president. Like with most topics involving Trump, the responses represented polarizing views.

“Trump’s worst nightmare! Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers [are] all on stage together slamming Donald Trump. It doesn’t get better than this!” an X user exclaimed.

However, Trump backers flooded the replies to stand up for the Republican politician. For instance, someone clapped back, “This is the audience’s worst nightmare.” A second individual stated, “Three has-beens.”

“But the show would be in front of the same dwindling audience as usual. What would be scary about that?” another MAGA representative wondered.

Kimmel got more reinforcement in his own Instagram comment section for the trio of late-night comics coming together to mock Trump.

One fan declared, “Living WELL is the best revenge!” A second person on the app stated, “Best caption ever. I’m sure you’ll have a ton of great content from today.”

Kimmel has not been Trump’s only target. Both Meyers and Colbert have also faced the wrath of the former “The Apprentice” reality show star for years.

Meyers has repeatedly critiqued Trump to the point where the president called the “Saturday Night Live” alum a “moron” and “untalented” on his Truth Social platform in January 2025.

Additionally, Trump gloated about CBS announcing in July 2025 that “The Late Show” was coming to an end, just days after Colbert criticized the network’s parent company, Paramount, for reaching a $16 million settlement with the president.

‘Absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next,” Trump posted on Truth Social on July 18.

He continued, “Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great ‘Tonight Show.’”

Colbert took the gloves off in a ‘Late Show’ segment on July 21. The Emmy Award winner fired back at Trump, saying, “How dare you, sir?”