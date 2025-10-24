‘No One Noticed This’: Kai Trump’s Innocent Photo Dump Accidentally Exposed the Health Problem Trump’s Been Hiding Since Before His Second Term

Teenage social media influencer Kai Trump, accidentally shone a spotlight on the growing concerns about her grandfather, President Donald Trump, following months of attention placed on his swollen ankles and bruised hand.

Kai, 18, uploaded a celebratory 16-slide photograph carousel to her Instagram page on Oct. 22. The internet personality and avid golfer included several images with Trump, 79, at various locations.

Her caption boasted about her YouTube page, where viewers frequently see her grandpa make golfing appearances. But Kai’s collage featured photos from Trump’s election in 2024, outings with friends, as well as significant moments in her senior year in high school.

She originally shared the photo of a smiling Trump posing with her inside the lavish Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on the X platform on Nov. 6, 2024, one day after the election polls closed on election night.

The picture appeared to show the then-president elect may have been covering up sores on his right hand with makeup concealer before the Washington press corps began regularly asking about the marks.

Kai’s recent Instagram photo dump poured more fuel on the fire that continuously surrounds the White House on the subject of Trump’s health.

“Unsurprisingly, Trump’s not being honest with America about the declining state of his physical and mental [health],” read a response on Threads to a news story about Kai perhaps unintentionally exposing that Trump could have been hiding his ailments since the last election.

One reply to that post read, “Duh! He hasn’t since 2016.” A third person on the app took a lighthearted shot at Trump possibly losing his memory by writing, “Probably the only grandkid he can name. Wow, I wonder why.”

Another user shared a photo from his inauguration night dance with Melania, zooming in on his hand — which appeared to have makeup smeared across it. “No one noticed this?”

Several unsubstantiated theories, noting that Trump’s bruising was caused by taking blood-thinning medications or that the administration is essentially covering up a serious illness like congestive heart failure, also made the rounds.

No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you! pic.twitter.com/ojPVIroNBw — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024

Trump won the 2024 presidential election that November against then-Vice President Kamala Harris. By early 2025, around the time of his inauguration on Jan. 20, photographers consistently captured bruises on the back of the MAGA leader’s right hand during public appearances.

However, the topic of hand bruising was mentioned during his interview with Time for a December 2024 cover story about the Queens-bred billionaire being named Person of the Year.

“It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people,” the former reality TV star told the century-old magazine following his election triumph when asked to explain the noticeable bruises.

Following the inauguration in January, the newly installed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt doubled down on Trump’s explanation that the dark abrasions were from handshaking.

Speculation about Trump’s lack of vigor went into overdrive once the president’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, confirmed that the grandfather of 11 was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July. It’s a medical condition that can cause varicose veins, hyperpigmentation, and chronic swelling of legs and ankles. Barbabella insisted CVI is “benign and common.”

Reporter: You are going to Walter Reed tomorrow. What are you having done?



Trump: I’m meeting with the troops. I’m also going to do a semi annual physical. I think I’m in great shape. I have no difficulty thus far. pic.twitter.com/cS8Cpoiq0s — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2025

During an Oval Office meeting on Oct. 9, a reporter asked Trump about a scheduled physical evaluation set to take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center the following day.

“I’m meeting with the troops. I’m also going to do a semi-annual physical, which I do. I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know. I have no difficulty thus far,” the president responded.

Those reassurances from Trump and his personal doctor have not halted the polarizing political figure’s critics from zeroing in on his mental and physical well-being.

On Oct. 10, the White House announced Trump completed the “routine yearly checkup” — his second this year — at Walter Reed. Despite Dr. Barbabella describing the president’s health as “exceptional” after performing preventative assessments and comprehensive laboratory studies, rumors of his deterioration continue to rage on.