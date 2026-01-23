‘He’s Rotting’: Trump Can’t Hide Fresh Purple Bruises on Hand and Face — and Folks Say Karoline Leavitt’s Excuse Is Even Worse This Time

President Donald Trump has spent the past year trying to hide ugly purple bruising on his hands, but it’s gotten so bad he can’t hide it anymore, and he didn’t even try while attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week.

There, he sported a new large bruise, this time on his left hand, which also appears swollen, instead of the right, and discoloration on his right cheek, almost as if someone had been working him over.

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In the past, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and others from Trump’s communications team have outrageously claimed the bruising was caused by “frequent handshaking” and Trump’s daily high dose of aspirin for “cardiac” purposes.

But Leavitt’s latest excuse for the huge bruise on Trump’s left hand, which was clearly visible during the signing ceremony in Davos Thursday, Jan. 22, for the President’s new “Board of Peace” takes the cake.

Leavitt told CBS News’ Sara Cook the discolored welt was caused when Trump hit “his hand in the corner of the signing table.”

“At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” she insisted to reporters.

Trump, himself, also attributed the bruising to hitting his hand, but added that the underlying cause is routine use of Aspirin.

“I clipped it on the table, so I put a little, what do they call it, cream on it, but I clipped it,” Trump said when asked by a reporter on Thursday. “I would say take Aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take Aspirin if you don’t want a little bruising.”

He told reporters that he was doing “very good.” However, chatter about the bruising erupted on social media, causing fresh speculation about Trump’s health and fitness for office.

“Heart medication. My grandfather had the same issues,” Threads user bp.mcc stated.

But user Elisabet Haines wasn’t buying it, “The gaslighting is absolutely off the charts!!!!”

Purple bruising on hands, officially referred to as purpura, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is usually caused by leaking blood vessels and fragile skin, especially in older people, and can lead to easy bruising, but it can also suggest a more serious condition, including clotting disorders and certain diseases.

Some of the more common causes of purple bruising on the hands are aging and sun damage, minor trauma, including even light bumping, and medications like blood thinners or Aspirin, which Trump has been taking in high doses for years.

But there are other possible causes as well. Purple bruising on the hands can result from blood disorders, inflammation, nutritional deficiencies, and diseases of the liver, kidneys, or certain cancers.

“It’s happening. He is slowly dying right in front of our eyes,” another Threads poster responded.

Threads user Mike Hoff had a hilarious two-word comment above a meme of Jack Nicholson in the horror movie “The Shining,” “He’s rotting.”

The 79-year-old Trump’s health conditions, or at least what the press has learned about them, have been well documented. He’s admitted to swollen ankles or cankles from a condition known as chronic venous insufficiency.

He’s constantly dozing off in public at White House events and meetings, especially over the past three months, and he’s delivered plenty of long-winded, meandering speeches where he’s slurred his words and lost his train of thought.

The White House has tried to explain away Trump’s persistent drowsiness by repeatedly claiming that the President doesn’t sleep much and works very hard.

But in an eye-popping interview with The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, Trump admitted ignoring a doctor’s order about taking a low dose of daily Aspirin, instead bragging that he’s been taking a high dose for decades and plans to continue.

He’s also admitted before and did so again to The WSJ that he doesn’t like to exercise, except for golf, and his penchant for high-fat, salty fast food is well known.

And in another headscratcher, Trump continues to brag that he “aced” three cognitive tests during an eight-month period last year, which is strange because a cognitive test is used to diagnose dementia, not to measure intelligence, as Trump keeps claiming

Trump is the oldest person to ever assume the presidency. He was 78 years old when he was inaugurated for a second term last January and turned 79 over the summer.