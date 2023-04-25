‘Let’s Go Marty Mar’: Martin Lawrence’s New Workout Video Has Fans Praising His Cardio Workout and Boxing Technique

Martin Lawrence recently shared his workout routine with his fans on social media as he prepares for his new film “Bad Boys 4.”

The comedian recently posted an Instagram video of himself doing sit-ups and leg lifts, lifting weights, tossing battle ropes, and doing cardiovascular exercises with a trainer on April 19. There are also clips of him boxing with a sparring partner.

At the beginning of the video set to “U Don’t Know” by Jay-Z, Lawrence says, “It’s about how we do around this time.”

Martin Lawrence works out with battle ropes on Instagram. (Photo: @martinlawrence/Instagram.)

The 58-year-old actor captioned the post, “I’m ready. #seeyouatthemovies [boxing glove] @larrywhack @imandrewjackson.”

At the end of the video, he said, “There you have it. See you at the movies.” Fans enjoyed seeing Lawrence getting in shape ahead of the new action-packed film and replied to the video in the comment section.

“Let’s go Marty Mar! Show’em how you coming in Bad Boys 4”

“Health is Wealth! This is motivation!!”

“Let’s Go OG!!!! We need you back to the first Bad Boy form!!!

“Martin was a golden gloves boxer in 1983.”

A few fans joked that Lawrence was preparing for a rematch against professional boxer Thomas “Hitman” Hearns. One said, “Getting ready for Tommy Hitman Hearns gimmie a bucket of fries.. 2 chitlins and bowl of sunflower seeds.”

On his hit comedy show “Martin,” Lawrence obtained serious facial injuries after agreeing to have a charity boxing match with Hearns, who appeared as a guest. His facial is hilariously swollen in the scene as Tisha Campbell’s character Gina attempts to console him.

One day, when y'all are ready to have an honest discussion about relationships, we'll discuss how it was Gina and Pam's fault Martin was looking like this. Tommy "Hitman" Hearns tried Marty Mar IN HIS HOUSE after taking Gina and Pam home IN HIS LIMO lmao. pic.twitter.com/qDyxxZifvu — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) January 10, 2018

Before he made fans laugh with his jokes, Lawrence was a trained and skilled boxer. In some of his stand-up routines, he jokes about being an AAU champ as a kid.

“My coach had a good staying about me. One thing about Martin, he ain’t gon’ get hit but he ain’t gon’ hit nobody,” he said during a clip shared on Facebook. “I danced the whole round.”

He said he stopped boxing after being knocked out during a fight, leading him to pursue the two passions he still loves today: acting and comedy.

Lawrence was recently spotted filming “Bad Boys 4” in Atlanta with his longtime co-star Will Smith last week. The set of the highly-anticipated sequel to “Bad Boys for Life” also stars former NBA star John Salley, who appeared in the first two “Bad Boys” films.

Lawrence and Smith announced that a fourth film for the beloved franchise was in the works back in January, and fans have been hyped about seeing the two acting legends together again.

For Lawrence’s 58th birthday, Smith shared a compilation video featuring some of their favorite memories together. It features clips dating back to the 1990s and seconds of nonstop laughter from the comedic actors.

They can also be seen singing “The Jeffersons” theme song, “Moving On Up,” and “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five.

Last Thursday, Lawrence received his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was joined by his family, friends, and fellow comedic actors like Steve Harvey, Lynn Whitfield, Tichina Arnold, and Tracy Morgan.