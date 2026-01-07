‘Say What!!!’: Karoline Leavitt Just Fumbled the Script While Defending Trump, Lets Something Slip She Can’t Take Back — and Somehow Makes It Worse Seconds Later

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to momentarily forget which parts of the Trump administration’s Venezuela strategy were meant to remain carefully implied — and which were never supposed to be said out loud at all.

That lapse came during a White House press briefing Tuesday, as Leavitt attempted to stick to the administration’s tightly managed framing on Venezuela — only for a brief slip in language to quietly change the tone of the entire exchange before viewers fully grasped what had just happened.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the White House Press Briefing room in Washington DC., United States on January 7, 2026 (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The remark came as Leavitt addressed questions about President Donald Trump’s role in Venezuela following last week’s U.S. operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are now facing federal drug trafficking and weapons charges in the United States.

Leavitt was asked directly to reconcile conflicting claims: Trump has repeatedly suggested that the United States is effectively in charge of Venezuela, while Maduro’s vice president-turned-interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez, has insisted that she is running the country.

‘Name Your Time and Place’: Trump Tries to Flip the Script After Gavin Newsom’s Scathing Attack — and It Backfires in Real Time

And her answer did little to resolve the contradiction.

“Let me just be very clear, this is the first time that I’ve addressed Venezuela from the podium since being back, and since the historic and incredibly successful military operation — law enforcement operation — conducted by our United States military that you all saw and the world witnessed last week,” Leavitt said, initially characterizing the action as a military operation before abruptly correcting herself mid-sentence.

She then went further.

“With respect to Venezuela, the Trump administration, led by Secretary Rubio and the vice president and the president’s entire national security team, is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela,” Leavitt continued. “We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now. And the president is fully deploying his peace-through-strength foreign policy agenda.”

Then came the line that ignited a wave of reaction.

“So we’re continuing to be in close coordination with the interim authorities,” Leavitt said, “and their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States of America.”

Leavitt’s verbiage became the focal point of criticism, with viewers arguing that Leavitt had effectively confirmed that the U.S. is not merely influencing Venezuela, but is controlling it.

“And she’s saying that, out loud, on national television. Mind boggling,” one Threads user wrote.

“Key word everyone: DICTATED — cause what are we in now people?” one commenter asked. “Yes that’s right, a DICTATORSHIP.”

Another mocked the verbal stumble, “The military operation, I mean law enforcement operation lol.”

“‘…the sheer incompetence is absolutely breathtaking. This is such an amazing way to get people killed. The honesty is almost refreshing,” wrote another.

Another even leveraged Leavitt’s pregnancy for mockery, “Say what !!! You a–holes can’t run this country let alone another… Can’t wait for Rosemary’s Baby mama to take her leave.”

Leavitt’s remarks landed amid growing scrutiny over Trump’s own statements about Venezuela — particularly his claims of personal control over the country’s oil assets.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump announced that Venezuela’s interim authorities would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States.

“This oil will be sold at its market price,” Trump wrote, “and it will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!”

The assertion reinforced concerns that Trump is collapsing executive authority, foreign policy, and personal control into a single posture — one that critics say stretches constitutional boundaries.

“Hey quick question: is this legal? It doesn’t feel legal,” asked one commenter in response to Trump’s now viral proclamation.

“We’re actually supposed to do something about this. Literally it’s in our constitution. We have an obligation and a right to end this,” hoped another.

Those concerns were already simmering after Trump acknowledged over the weekend that he spoke with U.S. oil companies before the operation that captured Maduro.

Asked aboard Air Force One whether oil executives were tipped off ahead of the raid, Trump nodded and said he spoke with them “before and after.” He later attempted to clarify that companies were aware the administration was “thinking about doing something,” but insisted they were not told when the operation would occur.

The admission intensified criticism that corporate interests were looped in while Congress was not. Administration officials have said lawmakers were excluded out of fear that leaks could jeopardize the mission — an explanation critics argue rings hollow given Trump’s own acknowledgment.

“So the military action was too sensitive to tell Congress, but oil companies were fine?” one commenter asked. “Again, this has nothing to do with drugs and everything to do with oil.”

Chevron is currently the only major U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela, which holds the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves but produces less than 1 percent of global supply. The company said it continues to operate “in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.”

Trump, for his part, has argued that oil revenue will offset the costs of U.S. involvement.

“It won’t cost us anything, because the money coming out of the ground is very substantial,” he said. “We’re going to get reimbursed for everything that we spend.”

Leavitt’s briefing, however, appeared to crystallize what critics see as the administration’s central contradiction.