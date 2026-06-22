‘I Never Beg’: Trump Becomes Completely Undone After a Woman Rejects Him, Then She Fires Back So Cleanly It Broke Him Twice, and Now He Can’t Stop Spiraling

President Donald Trump once called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “beautiful young woman” and praised her as a successful politician.

Now the president is accusing her of begging for photographs. But Meloni is accusing him of inventing stories and disrespecting a longtime ally.

Now, a diplomatic relationship that once held up as one of Trump’s strongest ties in Europe has suddenly unraveled into an embarrassing international feud with nothing more than Trump’s ego at stake.

US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)



The dispute escalated after the G7 gathering over the weekend. Trump launched a series of attacks against Meloni, claiming she repeatedly sought a photograph with him. Later, he criticized Italy for refusing to support U.S. military operations connected to Iran.

Meloni responded by calling Trump’s claims fabricated and senseless, setting off a diplomatic clash that has exposed growing tensions between the White House and yet another European leader.

The latest round began with Trump revisiting the issue on Truth Social, where he tied his grievances with Meloni to broader complaints about NATO allies and the conflict with Iran.

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“After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn’t even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat,” Trump posted. He continued, “For decades, we defend them but, when tested, they are not there to defend us, and the rest of the World. Not good!”

The comments came just a day after Trump accused Meloni of seeking his attention during the G7 summit.

“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!),” Trump said.

“She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other ‘so-called’ NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!! President DJT”

Trump’s frustration appears rooted in Italy’s refusal to allow the United States to use Italian bases and runways for operations connected to the Iran conflict. The president has increasingly argued that NATO members have failed to adequately support American military efforts while benefiting from U.S. protection.

But the dispute did not begin with military logistics. It started with Trump’s remarks during an interview with Italian journalist Daniele Compatangelo, when the conversation unexpectedly turned toward Meloni.

Trump asked, “How is your Prime Minister doing? How is she doing?”

When Compatangelo mentioned that Meloni had just met with him at the G7 summit, Trump quickly shifted the discussion.

“Probably she is happy that I talked to her! I didn’t have to talk to her!”

Later in the exchange, Trump added: “I don’t know what to say! She begged me for a picture! She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have done it, but I felt sorry for her!”

Those comments triggered an unusually sharp response from the Italian leader.

In a video statement, Meloni rejected Trump’s account outright.

“Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated,” Meloni said. “I am frankly appalled. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. It’s not the first time this has happened, after all. I can only say it’s a shame he doesn’t show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating. But there is one thing he must remember: Italy and I never beg.”

She later expanded on her criticism after Trump renewed his attacks.

“My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,” she said. “That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister.”

Meloni then delivered perhaps her most pointed rebuttal.

“Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

The confrontation marks a dramatic turn for two leaders who previously appeared to enjoy a warm relationship.

Last year, Trump publicly complimented Meloni during an appearance celebrating an international diplomatic gathering.

“We have a woman, a young woman whose a — I’m not allowed to say it, because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it — she’s a beautiful young woman,” Trump said.

“You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are,” Trump told her.

At the same event, he added, “Thank you very much for coming, we appreciate it. She wanted to be here, and she’s incredible, and they really respect her in Italy. She’s a very successful, very successful politician.”

Trump has made similar remarks before. During a White House meeting earlier this year, after Meloni answered a question in Italian, he responded, “That was so beautiful! What the hell did you say?”

The sudden collapse of that friendly dynamic has drawn widespread reaction online, where critics argued that Trump’s language toward Meloni followed a familiar pattern.

One commenter wrote, “‘She was begging for it.’ The lie Trump tells most frequently about women.”

Another argued, “Giorgia Meloni doesn’t ‘beg.’ Trump does. His wording tells me a woman stood up to him and now he’s confused and angry. She isn’t some news reporter he can call a ‘pig’ who has to take it or lose her job. She’s a world leader and nothing upsets him more than a powerful woman.”

Others questioned Trump’s standing among fellow world leaders.

“Actually Trump was the one begging for ANYONE to be his friend and take a photo with him. Most scenes we noted he was isolated, all by himself, looking like a lost puppy dog.. so much projection from this a—hole,” referring to a viral photo of Trump standing isolated during the G7 Summit.

Another commenter summed up the dispute, writing, “Narcissistic and absolutely evil is Trump. Good on the Italian PM for setting the record straight!!”