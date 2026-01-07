‘Name Your Time and Place’: Trump Tries to Flip the Script After Gavin Newsom’s Scathing Attack — and It Backfires in Real Time

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump, agreeing to the president’s challenge to take a cognitive test, as long as Trump takes one with him on live television.

The exchange between the archrivals sent the internet into a tailspin, with Newsom’s post going viral.

Gavin Newsom trolled Donald Trump with an AI-generated video of him and his administration officials being taken into police custody. (Photos: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

It all started after Trump posted on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 6, that he had started a fraud investigation of California.

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun,” Trump blathered on his Truth Social platform a day after sending thousands of federal immigration agents to Minnesota in an escalating crackdown after an extensive fraud probe there gained new traction after the recent efforts of right-wing provocateur Nick Shirley.

Rubio’s Fast-Talking Defense Crashes Out, Tries to Bully Through a Question — and the More He Pushes, the Worse It Gets

It didn’t take long for Newsom to respond in a post that garnered more than 496,000 views.

“HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago,” Newsom shot back in a post on X.

HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago.



This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord's scripture.… https://t.co/xVHIqENZ0z — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 6, 2026

“This is not complicated,” Newsom continued. “He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture.”

But Newsom wasn’t done yet: “[I]n the actual world where adults govern Gavin Newsom has been cleaning house. Since taking office, he’s blocked over $125 BILLION in fraud, arrested criminal parasites leaching off of taxpayers, and protected taxpayers from the exact kind of scam artists Trump celebrates, excuses, and pardons. Gavin Newsom runs a state. Donald Trump runs his mouth and little fingers.”

The governor then stepped up to Trump’s repeated challenges of his political enemies to take a cognitive test.

“Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. @realDonaldTrump, if you’re so confident, let’s do it. Name your time and place,” Newsom posted in throwing down the gauntlet.

Newsom posted that above a video of Trump on Fox News saying the governor couldn’t pass a cognitive test. Trump made the claim during his live speech at a GOP retreat on Tuesday.

A test for dementia is not a cognitive test. He isn’t well. — Lita Hession (@Llhession) January 6, 2026

“I don’t think Gavin could. He’s got a good line of crap, but other than that he couldn’t pass,” Trump insisted just as he’s claimed about other political rivals including former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Rep. Ilhan Omar and others.

Trump recently bragged that he “ACED” three mental assessments last year, but why the president is so obsessed with these tests is a big mystery. After all, the Cleveland Clinic says cognitive tests are mainly used to diagnose dementia and other related mental declines.

To have three of them in a period of eight months usually means doctors are trying to confirm the diagnosis.

Social media went haywire, with users pointing out all the signs Trump has exhibited over the past year showing a mental decline, including falling asleep at meetings and White House events, slurring during long-winded nonsensical speeches, and making weird comments.

“Classic Trump projection. He’s the one who obsessively lies about ‘acing’ a routine dementia screening—falsely claiming it’s impossibly hard—while his own rambling, incoherent speeches betray accelerating mental decline. Deranged narcissist to the end,” X user Dr. Cole pointed out.

Another observed the differences between tests, “A test for dementia is not a cognitive test. He isn’t well.”

This post seems to sum up what so many anti-Trumpers believe: “Trump is so embarrassing. I cannot believe his staff don’t try to rein him in a bit. He’s a most insecure, weak needy person.”

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel decided to meet Trump inside the endlessly recycled brag about “acing” a cognitive test.

On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host revealed he took the same kind of exam Trump never stops talking about, joking that it was roughly “as difficult as the maze on the back of a box of Cap’n Crunch.”

Kimmel said he did it “in the interest of fairness” — and to finally figure out what Trump keeps rambling about.

Trump recently said he "aced" three cognitive exams.



He's bragged about taking dementia tests (more than 50 times) since at least 2020 with "person, woman, man, camera, TV."@JimmyKimmelLive takes the test.



Doctors only administer these tests to ppl. with symptoms of dementia. pic.twitter.com/OlCQgdDKDS — jack kozlowski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@jack_kozlowski_) January 6, 2026

Kimmel replayed a clip of Trump bragging to a crowd about taking and acing three cognitive tests, then delivered the quiet dagger: he wasn’t sure being asked to take that many exams was “the flex he thinks it is.”

From there, the show cut to Kimmel actually taking the test, dutifully drawing cubes and clock faces, connecting letters and numbers, naming animals, repeating word sequences, and rattling off as many words as possible starting with the letter “F.”

As Kimmel breezed through answers like “fart,” “fish,” “fan,” and “friend,” he paused to ask the question hanging over the entire bit: what words would Trump come up with? Kimmel didn’t wait long before answering himself — “Finances, French fries, fat” — puncturing, with one last punchline, the mythology Trump has worked so hard to build around a test most people take once and promptly forget.