‘Ha!’: Trump’s Company Crowns Eric With Shocking New Title — And Namesake Don Jr. Was Sent a Brutal Message Fueling Bubbling Family Feud Speculation

Donald Trump is at the center of a supposed sibling rivalry that has two heirs vying to secure a top-level spot in the dynasty.

At least it seems that way for people watching the subtle infighting play out in front of the world. The president, 80, is a dad to five children: ., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump.

By now, sharp-witted critics have deduced that Trump has an evolving list of favorites — political allies, staffers, and even his top kid, a spot often recognized as Ivanka’s.

President Donald Trump’s latest remarks pit his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump, against each other in a battle to take over the family legacy. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



Well, it seems his older sons, Don Jr. and Eric, also want to be seen as daddy’s protégés, and it became painfully obvious in their Father’s Day posts.

The two brothers, who’s mom is Ivana Trump, run The Trump Organization.

Eric has taken on a more visible role in the family business, though he and Don share the title of executive vice president.

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Eric used the company’s official Instagram account to pay tribute to his dad with a twist.

The post included a carousel of three images, one of Eric as a toddler with his dad and two others taken during a more recent golf outing. His siblings were completely excluded.

“This Father’s Day, we celebrate not just the man who inspired it all — but the son who showed up, every single day, and proved that the greatest gift a father can give isn’t a name or a fortune. It’s an example,” reads the caption.

In concludes with, “The empire that Donald J. Trump built did not survive four years of presidential service by accident. It survived because a son put on his hard hat and went to work. Eric Trump is not merely the beneficiary of his father’s legacy. He is its keeper, its engine, and its next great chapter.”

Someone who noticed the sibling snub commented, “It makes if you realize that Eric probably wrote that himself and posted it. They are all very narcissistic.”

Another viewer said it “sounds like a ad for Eric to pick up the mantle after his ‘example’ exits stage left.”

Others instead heckled Trump’s namesake. They wrote things like “This is hilarious! What about Junior?” and “Ha!! @DonaldJTrumpJr is no longer in the will! What an utter embarrassment!”

The humiliation also included a remark that reads, “It’s very simple. Don Jr isn’t tall enough. Trump is so , he judges everyone on their appearance. Apparently, he never looks in the mirror.”

The president has been accused of lying about his reported 6-foot-3 stature. His tallest son is Barron, who is estimated to be as tall 6 feet 9; Eric is 6 feet 5, and Don is 6-1.

Reporter: Are you attending your son’s wedding?



Trump: He’d like me to go. I’m going to try. I said, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. He’s a person I’ve known for a long time. pic.twitter.com/lGdjvU7oD0 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2026

Don also posted a carousel of memories from throughout his life with his dad. His simple caption read, “Happy Father’s Day dad and all those other great dads out there.”

The tribute and Eric’s slight arrive weeks after Trump skipped out on to influencer Bettina Anderson in late May.

During an Oval Office meeting, Trump admitted, “He’d like me to go. It’s a small, little private affair,” adding, “This is not good timing for me” when asked about his plans regarding the event.

He attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs a few days later.