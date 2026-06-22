‘You’re Kidding’: Trump’s Freedom 250 Nightmare Escalates — And the Internet is Baffled at New Attraction He’s Forcing Into the Lineup to Save It

Donald Trump had huge plans for America’s 250th anniversary.

But as July 4 draws closer, the president’s grand vision for the summer spectacular is collapsing.

The 80-year-old MAGA chief originally planned a music concert series on the National Mall as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations.

Within days of the initial announcement, nearly every artist booked for Trump’s shows changed their minds.

Headliners Milli Vanilli, Martina McBride and Morris Day backed out of the patriotic showcase as the event spiraled into a nightmare.

President Donald Trump has had trouble planning his Freedom 250 events in Washington. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin- Pool/Getty Images)

Some artists declined due to misleading accounts about the event’s theme.

Others refused to associate with anything too closely linked to Trump or right-wing politics.

He and the Freedom 250 organization were forced to pivot from the music festival idea.

The new Great American State Fair is scheduled to run in Washington, D.C., from June 25 to July 10.

Organizers have scheduled programs such as Military & Veterans Appreciation Day, the Independence Day Celebration, and The Next 250.

Trump is making a last-ditch effort to save the event by adding a new act to the lineup.

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“The Freedom 250 Ferris wheel is coming together on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument,” read a tweet from the Freedom 250 account on X.

“For 16 days, you can take in the view from the top, walk the state pavilions, and experience the best of America at the Great American State Fair.”

A post about a carnival attraction quickly became another opportunity for critics to roast the POTUS.

Folks piled on Trump over his disastrous construction and remodeling controversies in Washington.

“If Trump had anything to do with it, that thing is going to explode and roll off into Alexandria,” read one reply.

Still, the brutal visual left social media users questioning its appearance.

The Freedom 250 ferris wheel is coming together on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. For 16 days, you can take in the view from the top, walk the state pavilions, and experience the best of America at the Great American State Fair.



RSVP for… pic.twitter.com/iS2D3Fi91s — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) June 21, 2026

One person asked, “Why does it look like it was salvaged from a fair that’s been out of business for 40 years?”

“What else are they gonna do with the clowns besides throw a circus?” one commenter sarcastically wrote.

“…you’re kidding, right?” said one social media user. “The people who obliterated the WH south lawn for a year and couldn’t fix a reflecting pool expect us to think they can just throw up a 12-story-tall wheel and actual sane people will get on it. I mean… Holy carny death trap, Batman!”

A critic advised, “Ride at your own risk. They found the cheapest Ferris wheel they could find to swing you dumba–es around. At least you get a birds-eye view of the algae-infested water.”

The Freedom 250 social media team was also called out for a typo. One person noted, “Professionals should pay attention to detail. Ferris wheel is spelled in upper case as it is named after its inventor, George Washington Gale Ferris, Jr.”

As the events approach, Trump is also facing backlash for the handling of his renovations.

The frequent cleaning and redesigning of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a popular National Mall tourist attraction, has caused controversy.

Went back to the reflecting pool with a waterproof camera. Here’s what it looks like underwater where a section has peeled up and was removed. pic.twitter.com/jWS9LtGGZE — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 19, 2026

The Reflecting Pool has been overtaken by green algae despite the president’s $14 million renovation.

Trump also had a team paint the floor with “America Flag Blue,” which began to peel off and float in the water.

With the shadow of the essentially harmless Reflecting Pool disaster hanging over DC, concerns about safety grew.

Still, the potentially dangerous Ferris wheel at a Trump-backed fair seemed warranted to many online detractors.

Critics also blasted Trump after the UFC Freedom 250 showcase on June 14 left visible damage around the White House.

The temporary mixed-martial-arts arena tore up portions of the South Lawn and fueled fresh backlash.

Meanwhile, partisan disputes that derailed the original Freedom 250 concert series have now disrupted the Great American State Fair. At least seven states with Democratic governors have declined to participate, citing budget and cost concerns.

