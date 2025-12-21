‘They’re All Trolls’: Karoline Leavitt Gets Brutally Dragged as Critics Are Convinced They Know Where Her Lies Come from

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is insisting the U.S. labor market is in great shape and that “job gains” since Trump took office have been “remarkable.”

What’s truly “remarkable,” though, is her constant gaslighting as she did again after a disappointing November employment report, although opponents, of course, accuse her of flat-out lying almost every time she opens her mouth.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt answers questions from reporters during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on October 06, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

There haven’t been any major job gains over the past year since President Donald Trump took office for a second term, according to monthly reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which have shown fewer jobs available and an unemployment rate that continues to inch up.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday, Dec. 16, that the unemployment rate now stands at 4.6 percent, the highest level since 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, a serious red flag for economists. And while American companies created 64,000 jobs in November, according to Politico, the economy lost 105,000 in October.

Yet Leavitt went on Fox News and painted a rosy picture of the shrinking economy, claiming that Trump is doing an awesome job with the labor market.

‘Pathetic Little Man’: Trump Unveils Oversized Model of ‘Temple to Himself’ and Critics Say It Reveals Something Far Bigger Than a Building



“President Trump is focused on putting Americans back to work,” she insisted.

“And if you look at the job gains historically throughout this past year, what’s most remarkable about the labor market right now is that President Trump is putting American citizens back into the labor force,” she alleged, grinning the whole time she was emphasizing the falsehoods.

Trump took a sledgehammer to government agencies, laying off or firing thousands of federal workers during his first months in office, throwing more Americans into the already struggling labor market after massive tech lay-offs in 2024 and 2025.

Then she went a step further, tearing a page out of the Trump administration’s tried and true playbook of blaming former President Joe Biden for every single misstep by the current President and his cronies.

“We know under the previous administration and Joe Biden that a hundred percent of the jobs gained were for foreign-born workers. These were for people who flooded our country and took the jobs of hard-working Americans,” she vigorously contended.

Yet the job market under Biden was actually historic. Through December of 2024, a month before Trump was sworn in for a second term, jobs were added to the economy for 48 straight months, according to CNN. And the BLS reported it was the second-longest labor market expansion since the agency began tracking labor statistics in 1939.

Critics say the spin from the Trump administration is insane and that the numbers speak for themselves, yet Leavitt continues to deny there’s a growing problem in the jobs sector as the labor market continues weakening.

Social media erupted in anger at Leavitt’s constant gaslighting, as users accused her of lying and amplifying spin and misinformation. They came up with theories about what could cause her to be so deceitful.

“If you look at this you can see where the lies are injected,” Threads user Liza Boswell declared above a photo of a close-up of Leavitt’s face showing her puffy lips with marks on them.

And the comments just got worse. “If it’s moving its lips it’s lying,” another Threads user stated.

Another was extremely blunt about the press secretary’s duplicity. “Usually I don’t respond to their dumb sh-t but I get so f-cking pissed when this no lip having lying b* steps in front of a camera and LIES to the public! How is there not mass outrage from the public over this? She’s KaroLYIN for a reason.”

This Threads user took it a step further, suggesting Leavitt should actually face charges. “Lying by a government official should be a criminal offense.”

Threads user Witchy Garden was amazed at Leavitt’s brazen falsehoods. “Wow, the provable lies in this statement is once again astounding.”

And Kappy Book probably said it best. “She is ABSOLUTELY smoking crack. And how would we know about what the job market looks like?. The Bureau of Labor Statistics isn’t releasing jobs numbers and hasn’t since August I believe. Everyone out in the country out there looking for jobs will tell you looking for work is BRUTAL right now. This revisionist history BULLSH-T is just infuriating.”