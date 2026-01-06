‘Holy Smokes’: Sydney Sweeney Poses In Nothing But Blond Hair and Black Sheets for Photoshoot That Almost Gave Fans a ‘Heart Attack’

Following the release of her new movie, Sydney Sweeney is back making headlines, with what some say may be her boldest look yet.

The “Euphoria” star has gained quite the attention for her busty looks on red carpets and platinum blond hair, drawing comparisons to Marilyn Monroe. And Sweeney seems well aware of the chatter, but now she’s taking things a step further.

“The Housemaid” star Sydney Sweeney turns heads in a jaw-dropping magazine cover that has some on the fence. (Photo by @sydney_sweeney/Instagram)

On Jan. 6, W magazine released it’s 2026 “Best Performances” issue, starring Sweeney, who was all glammed up in Old Hollywood style, and wearing nothing but a studded choker.

Sitting on her knees, the actress posed with no clothes on, using just her hands and different angles of her body to cover up her lady parts and other intimate areas. Her hair was styled in a pin up curl look that resembled a Marilyn Monroe-like hairdo.

The photos drew up some excitement among fans who posted comments like “Holy smokes,” and “I’ve just had a heart attack.”



Others who weren’t so into the clothes-less shots said, “Girl, just stop.” Another wrote, “MAGAT MANIAC,” hinting at claims about her being a supporter of Donald Trump after fans discovered she voted republican.

One more wondered, “What’s new …her only talent is being half dressed. She has a nice body …so do 10 million other women in Hollywood.”

But this wouldn’t be Sweeney’s first time stripping down in front of the camera. Her role as Cassie on “Euphoria” was shown shirtless a few times throughout the show’s two seasons.

The series follows the story of Rue, played by Zendaya, a 17-year-old high school student battling a drug addiction and friends, who all have their own problems centered on relationships, identity, and family issues. Much of the show navigates each episode around intense plots and scenes, some of which include teen intimacy.

Sweeney opened up about feeling stigmatized because of her revealing shots on the show. She stated that people didn’t notice her talent until she starred in “The White Lotus,” but she believes it should’ve been recognized before on “Euphoria.”

Sweeney told The Independent in 2022, “I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

The now 28-year-old continued, “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

As for comfortability, Sweeney said there were times when she was on set doing an intimate scene and felt uneasy about it. But that wasn’t the case on the set of “Euphoria,” which was directed by Sam Levinson.

“Sam is amazing,” she said, “there are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’. I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

The third season of “Euphoria” is expected to return to TV screens this spring on HBO after a four-year hiatus. Sweeney’s latest role in “The Housemaid” can be viewed currently in theaters.