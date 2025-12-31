‘Hahahahaha’: Donald Trump Caught Slipping In One Brutal Meeting Photo — Fans Say It Perfectly Sums Up What He Did All Year

One of Donald Trump‘s rivals closed out 2025 by dropping a single, ruthless image that many say reduces his first year back in office to a punchline — blunt, unforgiving, and impossible to spin.

In what felt like a final presidential roast of the year, the image took aim at Trump’s long-running fixation on former President Joe Biden, using a single frame to underscore a grievance he has never quite let go.

President Donald Trump was caught red-handed in a photo that many say accurately captures what cameras caught him doing all year long. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)



California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to X on New Year’s Eve to respond to a post that featured a picture of an autopen signing Biden’s name next to a picture of Trump with the caption, “2025 STARTED with an autopen running the show and ENDED with President @realDonaldTrump ushering in America’s GOLDEN AGE!”

The post is a direct reference to the 79-year-old’s claims that Biden used an autopen to sign official documents during his presidency to cover up his alleged dementia.

Newsom’s Press Office account replied with a picture of its own, and no caption was needed. The post included a picture of a robust-looking Biden with text that reads, “How 2025 STARTED,” and next to a picture of the twice-impeached Trump napping during a meeting, and text over that picture reads, “How 2025 ENDED.”

Trump has fallen asleep publicly several times in 2025, including during a roundtable meeting at the White House back in October while his Homeland Security adviser and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller was speaking.

The MAGA set was severely triggered by the post, sharing a series of profanity-filled responses that were not fit to print.

Meanwhile, non-Trump supporters have loved watching Newsom’s Trump-roasting for several months, and his year-end trolling was no exception as many agreed with the governor’s apt assessment. “He so sweepy. We call that a meeting nap,” replied one X user.

A few brought up his many sleeping nicknames as one said, “Sleepy Donny needs a nap between playing president.”

Fans further laughed at Newsom’s latest trolling efforts, and one X user wrote, “Hahahahaha hahahahaha true,” in agreement.

“MAGAs are so MD,” noted one user about Trump followers.

Last month, Trump told reporters that he’s “not much of a sleeper” during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But clearly that is not the case.

After a barrage of photos and clips showing Donald Trump with his eyes closed during recent meetings went viral online, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back hard against suggestions that the president was dozing or disengaged. Instead, she insisted the images were misleading and that Trump was fully present, asserting that he was “listening attentively and running the entire meeting,” a stance the administration reiterated in communications with reporters denying he had fallen asleep.

From most recent to earlier in 2025, critics have zeroed in on a short list of moments they say fueled the online narrative. On December 2, 2025, cameras captured Donald Trump during a lengthy Cabinet meeting with his eyes closed for extended stretches as officials spoke — including while members of his team praised his leadership — prompting clips to spread quickly across social media.

Just weeks earlier, on November 6, 2025, video from an Oval Office event on pharmacy pricing showed Trump appearing to struggle to keep his eyes open for much of the presentation as aides walked through details.

At a solemn Pentagon memorial earlier in the fall, Trump was seen tapping Melania’s hand and shoulder to snap her out of what looked like a moment of drowsiness as the ceremony unfolded, a clip that quickly went viral and spurred social chatter about both of them struggling through long official events.

These back-to-back moments became the most cited examples of the year, with skeptics arguing the timing — during praise and formal briefings — made the visuals harder to brush off, even as the White House insisted he was alert and engaged.

With Newsom ending 2025 with another Trump troll post, we’re sure 2026 will be just as petty.