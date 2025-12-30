‘STFU, Goofy!’: Newsom Shares Wholesome Message About Black People — Trump Ally Decides This Is the Hill to Die On and Immediately Gets Dragged

It appears that Rep. Brandon Gill played right into Gavin Newsom’s hands. The Texas congressman was apparently triggered by a pleasant holiday message posted to X by the California governor and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom — and he’s getting dragged online because of it.

In a video posted on Dec. 26, the Newsoms addressed some 9 million people in the U.S. who celebrate Kwanzaa.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“As families come together to light the kinara, Jen and I wish all those celebrating a joyful Kwanzaa,” read the caption. “May the seven principles of Kwanzaa, in particular community, purpose, and unity, guide our way toward a better future.”

To judge from Gill’s race-baiting response, he seems to think Kwanzaa — which was created in 1966 during the civil rights movement — is a fictitious holiday unworthy of acknowledgement, even though it’s celebrated by 3 percent of Americans, according to an AP-NORC survey. For perspective, Hanukkah is celebrated by 5 percent of Americans.

In his reply to Newsom’s video, President Trump’s ally mocked the holiday, proclaiming that “Nobody celebrates Kwanzaa because it isn’t a real holiday.” Trying to discredit a tradition designed to honor African values and family taps into legitimate racism in a certain part of the internet, and the trolls came out to tell Newsom he’s pandering “to nearly anyone.”

But X users did not disappoint, and many hit back with scathing remarks, calling Gill a “ridiculous douche” and a “Trump sycophant.” One used comedian Conan O’Brien to show white tears and clown emojis.

“Kwanzaa + Juneteenth = STFU goofy!! 🤣🤣🤡,” he wrote.

Back in March, Gill introduced an act to put Trump’s face on the $100 bill, replacing Benjamin Franklin, but it has gone nowhere so far. Perhaps because there’s a current law prohibiting living presidents from appearing on U.S. currency.

“There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump,” Gill said at the time in a statement. “Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.”

🚨 I’m introducing the GOLDEN AGE ACT to put President Donald J. Trump on the $100 bill.



Let’s make history. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iYXkmJm0Bg — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 3, 2025

One commenter chimed in to explain the obvious: “Every holiday was made up at one point. Stop being a clown.”

“So, Congressman Gill is no longer a closet racist. He’s come out publicly,” claimed another.

Another pointed out the irony of believing in Santa Claus while labeling the seven-day festival of Kwanzaa fake: “You mean like the holiday that we just celebrated? You know the one with a big man with a beard on a sleigh traveling by flying reindeer that is able to deliver toys to billions of children in a matter of hours through the chimney? All holidays are made up, dodo.”

So far, Gill’s offensive post has ignited nearly 2,000 replies.