‘Kennedy Should Now Sue’: Trump’s Ego Swells as He Moves to Undermine the Kennedy Legacy — and His Latest Post Signals He Wants Total Control

President Donald Trump continued his quest to be the most repulsive person on the internet, and it seems that nothing will satisfy his grandiose personality.

The 79-year-old has faced relentless backlash since slapping his controversial name on the once-prestigious John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a move he’s doubled down on by firing back at critics in a series of social media post, mocking the outrage over what is now officially branded the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

The arts center was intended as a living memorial to the 35th president, and despite the backlash, it appears Trump may consider erasing JFK’s history altogether.

President Donald Trump has people riled up over his name change on the infamous Kennedy Center building. (Photos by Paul Morigi/Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

‘This Will Really Twist Trump’s Panties’: Trump Moved Fast to Rebrand the Kennedy Center But What’s On the Tickets Is Going to Really Set Him Off

Congress named the arts center after the late president after he was killed, and legally, the legislature would need to vote on a name change, but Trump fired several Kennedy Center board members since taking office in January. He replaced them with his so-called friends who voted for the name, as well as making him chairman of the board.

Ticket sales have reportedly plummeted in recent months, even as Trump continues to antagonize critics — and, some believe, take direct aim at the Kennedy family — rather than backing off the controversy.

He went to work just hours after the news that Tatiana Schlossberg, Kennedy’s 35-year-old granddaughter and Caroline Kennedy’s daughter, died from myeloid leukemia on Dec. 30. She was diagnosed last year after giving birth to her second child.

Trump never acknowledged her passing, only mocking her family further with more posts about the name change.

In one Truth Social post, he shared a broadcast segment from Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who suggested he get rid of Kennedy’s name altogether — for his own memorial.

Kelly claimed the president has the “moral authority” to do so and mocked the critics who are against him, including one journalist who called Trump’s name-change “a desecration.”

“But there’s one small thing I don’t like about this. The Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts. Get rid of the Kennedy name,” Kelly declared in the video, before he brought up George Floyd for no apparent reason. “The way Donald Trump put his name on this thing, gosh you would think he’s George Floyd,” he said.

Pointing to moments like that as unfinished business in American history, Kelly argued the current controversy demands something far more sweeping.

But believes the moment calls for a broader reckoning, stating, “Actually, I do think the Kennedy name should be removed. We have to have an honest conversation about the 35th president of the United States,” he stated as he wrapped up the segment.

On Dec. 30, Trump continued with another series of provocative posts, in support of people who agreed with the name change and insulted the Kennedy family. One clueless person had no idea why Kennedy’s memorial was named after him and replied, “I like that why put only Kennedy there, [sic] Trump deserves the name on it.”

Trump’s post also included the comment, “The Kennedy Family have [sic] LONG neglected the Kennedy Center, btw. They don’t raise money for it. They never show up. And the only Kennedy who has been there recently is a member of Trump’s cabinet.”

Others reacted to Trump’s obsession with naming things after himself with some facts for the MAGA set. “Unlike private bone spurs, JFK was an actual war hero, and an effective leader as president,” wrote a Facebook user. “Kennedy should now Sue Trump,” added another.

A third said, “Yeah right. Even if he tries to do it, no one except him and his entourage will recognise it.”

The conversation grew much more intense on Threads as many pointed out his selfishness for piling on the Kennedy family in the midst of their mourning.

One user noted, “Trump now calling for the removal of Kennedy name altogether from the JFK Center (versus just sharing a name) on the day JFK granddaughter dies of cancer is a classic example of narcissism; certainly not an example of Christian values and acts, or basic class.

Another said, “You know, we keep thinking he can’t get more disgusting and then he finds a way to do so. It is appalling.”