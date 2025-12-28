‘DEPENDS Are Falling Down His Leg’: Viewers Accuse Zelensky of Holding Trump Upright During Handshake, Exposing a Bulge in His ‘Shitty-Fitting’ Suit

President Donald Trump, 79, hosted Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at his Florida resort for peace talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

The high-stakes meeting focused on building momentum toward a negotiated settlement to the conflict that began in February 2022, with Trump asserting that the two nations were “closer than ever” to reaching a deal.

Zelenskyy arrived in his trademark black jacket and pants, while Trump wore his signature blue suit. The two leaders were briefly photographed shaking hands outside the resort before heading inside.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 28: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump invited Zelensky to his private club to work on the U.S.-proposed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, as the conflict approaches four years since the sudden full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Yet despite the gravity of the moment, public and social-media attention quickly shifted away from policy and toward appearance, notably Trump’s physical posture. Critics remarked that he looked tired and worn, with his stance and footwear drawing brutal scrutiny that he might “fall.”

‘Must of Had a Full Diaper’: Trump Executes a Painfully Slow Exit During Briefing as Cameras Zoom In on the People Suffering Behind Him

“Is it just me or is his right shoe longer than the other to hold his FA up?” one viewer quipped about his shoes.

‘Looks more like Zelensky is holding him upright,” another person added.

“Nah, the DEPENDS are falling down his leg. Does this fraud not have another suit? Z. is in his war outfit, but you can at least tell it’s new, he gets a new one for every hundred Russians that are K.I.A,” a third user wrote.

“He looks like he crapped his pants,” said a fourth person.

“Gosh….for a billionaire, he sure has shitty fitting suits….i guess it’s similar to lipstick on a pig,” said another.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s appearance has drawn attention. A photo of Him with his wife, Melania, from his first presidential term in 2018 was making the rounds on social media a couple of weeks ago. The couple posed in the picture, holding hands, as they attended an Easter service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania, 55, wore a sleeveless, red-and-white dress with large-framed sunglasses for the public outing at the Episcopal church located three miles north of her husband’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

While the ex-model seemed fittingly styled for the festive occasion celebrating the holy Christian holiday, Trump’s suit appeared wrinkled and oversized. The seven-year-old image of the polarizing figure, taken during his first term in the White House, resurfacing has sparked new criticisms of the outfit from 2018.

“Can someone explain why every time I see Americans wearing suits, they fit so badly? It always looks like they’ve borrowed their dad’s suit, and they’re drowning in it,” a Threads user stated in response to the snapshot of Trump and Melania, which got a reply that read, “They’re hiding his weight.”

One person on the app wrote, “It’s just Trump. He wears oversized suits to hide the [fact that] he wears adult diapers.” Similarly, someone added, “Don’t generalize all Americans. That’s unfair. Dump wears the illest-fitting suits.”

“Don’t you dare use this man as [a] barometer for American anything, but especially fashion,” demanded one irked poster. Yet another commenter suggested, “Trump thinks his baggy suit and super long tie make him look thinner.”

Despite Trump being a multi-billionaire, the real estate mogul was accused of not wanting to spend money from his partially inherited fortune on custom clothing. One critic offered, “He’s too cheap for tailoring.”