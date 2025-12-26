‘Glue It Back on’: Chrissy Teigen Suffers a Major Change After Holiday Project Goes Wrong, Leaving Her with One Less Tooth

Chrissy Teigen knows the holidays rarely go exactly as planned, and this Christmas proved no different.

While fully leaning into seasonal spirit and sharing a slice of festive real life with fans, the model and cookbook author stumbled into a moment that was equal parts chaotic, funny, and instantly relatable — one that reminded everyone that holiday magic sometimes comes with unintended consequences.

Chrissy Teigen laughed off a Christmas mishap that cost her a veneer, turning it into a viral, relatable holiday moment. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

That moment unfolded during what was supposed to be a lighthearted Christmas activity at home. Teigen, never one to half-commit to a theme, was deep in the process of turning an ordinary candy cane into something magical when the plan veered sharply off course.

Instead of festive success, she ended up flashing a grin that revealed a very unexpected gap in her teeth, the result of a dental veneer popping off mid-project.

Rather than retreat or quietly fix the issue off-camera, the supermodel shared the entire experience on Instagram, laughing through the surprise and showing exactly how it happened.

The reactions were immediate and playful as pointing how she got a new grill before Christmas.

“A hole new look you didn’t ask for,” one commenter wrote, perfectly capturing the irony of the moment.

Another leaned into a seasonal classic, joking, “All I want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth.”

A third added encouragement wrapped in humor, saying, “You knocked it out of the park thith year Chrithy!! You better get something from Santa AND the Tooth fairy!!!”

The posts didn’t stop once the joke landed. Teigen continued documenting the aftermath, including the reality of having to show up to a school recital before the veneer could be replaced.

When Extra TV posted it, many of their followers weighed in.

“She’s so real for that,” one person wrote, applauding her willingness to be seen as-is.

Another suggested a quick fix with a straight face, that she, “Glue it back on.”

Someone else zoomed out entirely, asking, “Do any of these celebrities have real teeth?”

That openness has long been a defining trait of Teigen’s public persona, extending beyond funny mishaps into how she handles friendships and public scrutiny.

Her relationship with Meghan Markle has drawn similar attention, with Teigen repeatedly expressing admiration for her ability to remain grounded despite constant speculation. She has spoken warmly about her strength, describing her as kind, straightforward in her desires, and unfairly burdened by narratives that don’t reflect reality. For Teigen, the noise surrounding her friend says more about the audience than the person at the center of it.

Public reaction to that friendship has been mixed, but Teigen has remained steady, emphasizing that people will believe what they choose regardless of the truth.

She’s acknowledged that assumptions often overshadow reality, especially when fame and visibility collide. Rather than over-explaining, she tends to shrug, laugh, and move forward—an approach that mirrors how she handled her holiday mishap with equal parts humor and resolve.

That same dynamic surfaced again during her appearance at the Vatican, where her fashion choices sparked intense debate online.

Social media lit up with commentary questioning whether her look fit the setting, while others defended her confidence and style. Teigen didn’t clarify intentions or issue lengthy statements. The moment existed, people reacted, and she carried on — much like she has in past situations where public opinion split sharply down the middle.

While her high fashion may not be everyone’s cup a tea, neither is her parenting.

Once Teigen posted her cooking with her daughter, people criticized her for letting her child stand on the counter with dirty feet.

She saw it as a way for her to bond with her children — just as in the candy cane incident.

By the time her dental work was fixed and she was officially back in business, the story had already done its work. What could have been a fleeting embarrassment turned into a reminder of why audiences continue to connect with her. The appeal wasn’t the mishap itself, but the way she handled it — openly, humorously, and without apology.