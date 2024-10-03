‘I’m in Trouble Now’: Chrissy Teigen Left John Legend Speechless After Wild Confession About Hooking Up at an Obama Event In Resurfaced Clip Amid Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Allegations

The alleged federal crimes against Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54, continue to entangle other celebrities in the conversation about possible entertainment industry sex parties.

An old quote by Chrissy Teigen, 38, about a private moment with her husband, John Legend, 45, has resurfaced as questions about Diddy’s alleged criminal activity took over the internet.

Combs faces federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. The U.S. Attorney’s office cited additional crimes such as kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice as well. He faces anywhere between 10 years or life in prison.

Chrissy Teigen admits to her and husband John Legend having sex at an Obama event in resurfaced interviews amid rumors about Diddy’s “freak off” parties. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, accused Combs of leading a criminal enterprise that facilitated his abuse and exploitation of women and men between 2008 and 2024.

Some of the alleged misconduct supposedly took place at “freak offs” or all night parties hosted by Diddy. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder allegedly recorded those sessions and threatened to expose the recordings to intimidate his victims.

Social media users have speculated whether other celebs attended Diddy’s parties, including the “All of Me” singer and his wife, but those rumors are unconfirmed.

Teigen was recently dragged into conversations about Diddy’s supposed misdeeds, thanks to a resurfaced February 2015 interview with “Extra.”

While on the Grammy Awards red carpet with her spouse, Teigen pulled a question card that asked her to reveal a public place where she had sex. The television personality answered, “Probably the Obama thing,” leaving Legend speechless and the reporters shocked.

“Extra” correspondent AJ Calloway then turned to Legend to give further details about the couple engaging in intercourse at an event featuring Democratic politician Barack Obama.

Teigen’s husband replied, “I don’t know. We’re not going to discuss that.”

However, the Grammy-winning singer and his wife did mention that the public sex did not take place at the White House. According to Legend, Obama had not been elected president yet. The segment ends with Teigen saying, “Sorry. I’m in trouble now.”

Legend eventually addressed what the “Obama thing” his wife was referring to. He recalled the erotic moment during a 2016 appearance with Teigen on the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” late-night talk show.

“It was at a campaign event that we happened to be at,” Legend stated, according to Refinery29. He clarified the sex act happened in 2008 while Barack Obama was still a U.S. senator. Teigen also admitted, “It was in the bathroom.”

“This was 2008, by the way ― let’s not get 10 years of credit,” Legend said.

Legend was an outspoken supporter of Obama‘s 2008 run for the presidency. The “Green Light” hitmaker has also campaigned for Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris in their respective bids for the White House in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

In 2021, the mother of four clarified that it was at the Democratic National Convention” during the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment on “The Late Late Show” with host James Corden.

Teigen noted that she and her husband of 11 years got intimate in the bathroom “a while ago” and even confessed they once joined the mile-high club.

“On a plane, not even private, James,” Teigen admitted. “Public!”

Legend proposed to Teigen in December 2011. They got married two years later in September 2013 in Como, Italy. The Hollywood pair have four children — daughter Luna, 8, son Miles, 6, daughter Esti, 1, and son Wren, 1.

Combs, who is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center without bond, will likely face a jury in his racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking federal case. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has maintained his client’s innocence. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“They start making this case as a takedown of a successful Black man,” Agnifilo argued, according to Newsweek. “This is the government scrutinizing his business, scrutinizing his taxes, he does everything right.”