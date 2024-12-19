‘Would Never Feed that Poison to Someone’: Chrissy Teigen Slammed for Feeding Her and John Legend’s Young Children Toxic Treats for the Holidays

Former model and now cookbook author Chrissy Teigen unintentionally sparked a little uproar after sharing a holiday craft video on Instagram for her social media followers. Unfortunately, not everyone liked her craftwork.

Some internet grinches took aim at her candy-based creation and slammed John Legend’s wife as a mom for sharing them with her kids and their classmates.

Critics are blasting Chrissy Teigen for her “candy cane sleigh candy tutorial.” (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

The controversy started when the mother of four posted a tutorial demonstrating how to make candy cane sleighs for her child’s third grade holiday party.

For her “candy cane sleigh candy tutorial thing,” she used double-sided tape, chocolate bars such as Kit-Kats and mini-size Snickers.

“Make them look like little presents on the back of the sleigh. Now they’re all stuck together, so that’s our sleigh,” Teigen explained in the video how to assemble a sleigh composed of various pieces of packaged candy.

“It just takes a second to dry which is the awesome part,” she added after using a glue gun to apply adhesive so the various sleigh parts would hold together. “Then, look, a little candy cane sleigh! And then I have the tiniest bows. So cute! Or else we can like, maybe, wrap string around the whole thing is cute.”

During the DIY moment, the tv personality was interrupted by her daughter requesting a fruit roll-up.

“You can have some crackers, yes. No fruit roll ups,” she responded. When a curious follower asked about the fruit roll-up denial, Teigen explained in the comments, “Because she just had one in her lunch!”

Another fan replied, “The being interrupted and asked for a snack is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen on the internet. Also adorable.”

While many of her 42 million followers appreciated the relatable parenting moment, others were quick to criticize.

Then there were the candy Scrooges.

One commenter declared, “Very cute but I would never feed that poison to someone that I loved.”

Teigen, known for her witty comebacks, responded: “Beets and tofu are just a little too large for this particular craft.”

The criticism continued with comments like “Only looking at it my tooth falls out” and “Someone call poison control!”

However, supporters rushed to her defense, with one fan stating, “Just let people do what they like with their family! Feed your kids what you like and you better double check things that say organic.”

One defender pointedly noted, “Everything in moderation except kindness!!!” – addressing the constant stream of criticism about Teigen’s parenting choices.

This latest controversy joins a long list of public scrutiny Teigen has faced regarding her parenting of Luna, 8, Miles, 6, and 1-year-old twins Esti and Wren.

In November, the 39-year-old faced backlash after sharing a video of Wren enjoying Jok Moo when critics noticed her daughter’s dirty feet and on rear-end on the counter.

Previously, she was criticized for wearing a robe online while hanging out with her husband, John Legend.

During the summer, critics slammed her for wearing sweater shorts resembling panty briefs at the Paris Olympics. The ongoing backlash seems to follow her every move.

In the video’s caption, Teigen shared that crafting connects to her own childhood memories. She said when she was small, she would build little wooden models with her dad. She also said she would make pillows and wreaths with her mom. So making crafts is something she shares with her kids.

Despite the mixed reactions, Teigen remains active on social media, regularly sharing cooking content from her kitchen with her fans.

While some continue to criticize her choices, the candy sleigh tutorial showcases her commitment to creating holiday memories with her children — regardless of whether everyone agrees with her methods.