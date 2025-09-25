‘Shame On You’: Chrissy Teigen’s Low-Cut Look at the Vatican Sparks Outrage, Fans Say She Crossed the Line Showing Too Much Skin

John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen caused a stir with a daring, jaw-dropping outfit during her night at the Vatican, leaving fans equally shocked and stunned.

The model and cookbook author’s look had social media exploding with reactions, from admiration to outright disbelief. Some praised her fearless elegance, while others debated whether the ensemble was appropriate for such a historic, sacred setting.

Chrissy Teigen receives backlash for showing too much cleavage at the Vatican. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Sept. 22, the mother of four shared a video of herself displaying her finished look for her social media followers. She wore what appeared to be a black blazer suit with her hair styled in a middle part with soft curls and matching mesh gloves, which she playfully twirled around her hands. It is uncertain whether the ensemble was a blazer dress or whether it was a blazer with a skirt or pants.

In the video showcasing her Vatican look, Teigen filmed herself from the waist up, but it was clear she was owning the outfit even if some fans weren’t impressed. She posed with her thumbs tucked into the pockets of a sharp black blazer, striking her best model facial expressions as clips captured the finishing touches of extra lip gloss being added, followed by a black mesh veil in her hair by a woman on her glam team.

Even with her outfit mostly concealing her, social media erupted over what some deemed as an ensemble far too sultry for the Vatican.

In the comments, one person wrote, “The veil looked beautiful but a camisole under that low cut jacket is needed for the Vatican.”

Someone else who had similar thoughts typed, “I think your jacket could use a pin .. I don’t think cleavage and the Vatican go together. Hair and makeup are gorgeous, just tighten up the jacket.”

A third advised Teigen, “You should dress more modestly for the Vatican ….shame on you …”

A fourth commented, “Too much and too boring everyone trying to show off skin.”

Teigen didn’t state what the occasion was but it’s more than likely she was in the city-state to support her husband John Legend. The 13-time Grammy award-winning artist had a performance on Sept. 13 with the rap group Clipse and the Voice of Fire orchestra. It was part of a concert called Grace for the World: The Live Event in Rome, and it took place at the St. Peter’s Square. The event marked the first time in history that live performances were held at St. Peter’s Square in celebration of the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee Year.

As for Teigen’s choice of attire, the fans weren’t completely wrong with their concerns.

Because the Vatican is a religious and sacred site, there is a dress code enforced for guests who want to enter certain places. To gain access to the Vatican Museums, the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica, and the Vatican Gardens, people must be dressed appropriately.

According to The Vatican Tickets & Tours site, “Visitors are not permitted to wear sleeveless, low-cut garments, shorts that end above the knee, miniskirts, and hats.”

Not only that but, “Those with any visible personal objects or personal signs, such as jewelry or tattoos that may offend Catholic morality, the Catholic religion, and common decency will also be denied entry.”

Earlier this year, Teigen sparked outrage after wearing daring attire to the Grammy Awards. She wore a black fishnet gown by Christian Siriano, which not only showed off her legs but also most of her breasts. Some observers later claimed the look was indecent, but Teigen was all smiles in her dress.