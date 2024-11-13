‘That Doesn’t Seem Sanitary’: Chaos Erupts as Grossed-Out Fans Slam Chrissy Teigen Over ‘Dirty Feet’ on the Kitchen Counter While She Cooks 

Germophobes don’t have to worry about Chrissy Teigen ever inviting them over for a meal. The model seems to have an all hands and feet on deck approach to cooking for her family, and this has left a number of her Instagram followers unnerved.

Teigen, the wife of Grammy-winning singer John Legend, has put in years of developing cooking content online that she has shared from the sanctity of her real-life kitchen with her 42 million followers.

Their children, Luna, 8, Miles, 6, and 1-year-olds Esti and Wren, have become staples whenever she’s whipping up something to eat.

Chrissy Teigen has come under fire yet again after fans spot “dirty feet” in her new cooking video. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

On Nov. 12 the Sports Illustrated cover girl uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Wren grubbing on the ultimate comfort meal: Jok Moo, a customizable Thai rice porridge recipe that can be prepared with pork, chicken, or beef.

Teigen, whose father is of half Norwegian and half German descent and mother is Thai, not only shared the full recipe but also a snippet of her and daughter Luna preparing a fresh pot of the meal. Legend’s wife stood at the stove in black biker shorts and a black bra as she used two spoons to form and drop meatballs into an iron pot.

Luna, wearing a pink matching sweatsuit, was in a deep squat on the island countertop following her mother’s lead with the making of meatballs. Adoring fans were happy to see the couple’s eldest child is still involved in the kitchen, a sight many followers have witnessed since her toddler years.

“I think it’s great that Luna likes to be in the kitchen with you. She’s going to be an awesome cook like her mom!!” one fan gushed. A second comment read, “I love watching Luna help!!” But the reactions to the post soon derailed when the “Lip Sync Battle” personality’s sensibilities came under fire.

One person asked, “Is it me? But why are dirty feet on the counter? I love you guys, but that doesn’t seem sanitary.” But they were hardly alone in sharing a thought about cleanliness. “It’s cute little one helping, but don’t like how she stay by foot on the kitchen stand,” someone else wrote.

A third dissatisfied onlooker quipped, “Why is the daughter sitting like that on counter top really?”

Teigen’s supporters were quick to rush to her defense, hitting back with, “It’s their home. They can do what they want,” as well as an individual who commented, “Her feet are probably clean and they aren’t touching the food, but still, no. I’m too much of a germaphobe.”

While the model made a few pop-ins in the comment section to address questions about her recipe, she did not offer up rebuttals to those criticizing Luna’s helping hand. Teigen is no stranger to causing an uproar on social media; in fact, she has toned down her antics since facing backlash in past years for controversial remarks.

These days she seems to take in stride the light badgering from fans and critics over her parenting and Legend’s disappearing acts that sometimes leave her as a “solo parent.” The couple has been married since 2013. They renewed their vows last year in an intimate ceremony celebrating their 10th anniversary.