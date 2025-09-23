‘Lying Doesn’t Help’: Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal Under New Scrutiny Following Explosive Claim About Their Relationship, Fans Remain Skeptical

It’s been months since former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his former Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot attended a Coldplay concert and were exposed to the world for having an affair.

New developments since the viral moment have unfolded, including the news that Cabot filed for divorce from her husband, Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot.

Coldplay concert couple were allegedly not having an affair. (Photo: @instaagrace/Instagram)

The latest update is a claim that Cabot and Byron were actually not having an affair. In a Sept. 23 interview with People magazine, an unnamed purported source close to Kristin Cabot came forward to clear up any misconception about that moment, which has often been reported as a “scandal.”

During the July 16 incident in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin was in the middle of a kiss cam segment. Suddenly, the camera fell upon what many people thought was a couple in the stands, hugging each other. Byron held Cabot from behind in his arms but when they noticed their faces on the screen, Byron ducked out of view, while Cabot covered her face with her hands.

Not long after that, it was reported that the two were married to other people and have children. Both individuals resigned from their roles at Astronomer and have received a lot of public opprobrium.

The magazine’s supposed insider attempted to paint the picture that the backlash was undeserving.

They said, “Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair. It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair.”

“It’s unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be, for not just individuals, but entire families,” they added.

The insider also confirmed the news from earlier this month that Cabot and her husband were already planning to divorce prior to the event. Additionally, they were no longer living together.

The source debunked the idea that Cabot and Byron’s outing was a company event. Unfortunately the source did very little to help Cabot and Byron’s situation. Commenters under the People article weren’t quite persuaded by their story.

One person said, “Sorry, but I’m not buying what she is selling. Maybe it wasn’t an affair yet, but it was definitely romantic.”

A second, referencing the video TMZ put out of the couple kissing at the concert, said, “Are they forgetting there is additional footage of them kissing before the actual footage of the hugging? This lying doesn’t help. Go ahead and play victim homewrecker.”

@tmz Astronomer CEO AndyByron and HR Chief KristinCabot were all over each other even when they weren’t on the kiss-cam … ’cause we got them locking lips at the Coldplay before getting caught in 4K. 📸🤨 Watch the Exclusive video at the 🔗in bio! ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

A third person recalled how the two were holding each other when they were caught. They wrote, “He doesn’t just have his arms around her! Look where his hand is, on her breast. This isn’t making anything better for the families. Shame?”

As for Byron, not much is known about what he’s endured following the incident. His wife, Megan Byron, immediately dropped her husband’s last name on her Facebook page and soon after deleted her entire account. There has been no official announcement of a separation or divorce filing since.