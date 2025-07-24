‘She Ain’t Gotta Worry Bout Ducking… Anymore’: Woman Caught Cheating On Coldplay Kiss Cam Finally Resigns as Affair Allegations Take a New Turn

Last week, a CEO and his co-worker went viral during an unplanned incident that got exposed at a Coldplay concert.

Kristin Cabot has officially resigned from her position as chief people officer at tech company Astronomer, ending a brief but tumultuous chapter that began with what should have been a private moment. Her departure arrives just after one snap changed an evening of music into a corporate crisis, ultimately costing both Cabot and CEO Andy Byron their careers at the artificial intelligence startup.

The drama unfolded on July 16 during Coldplay’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, when frontman Chris Martin decided to highlight what he assumed was a loving couple in the audience.

Byron and Cabot were captured embracing on the Jumbotron. Byron’s arms were seen wrapped around Cabot as they swayed to the music. However, their romantic moment quickly turned into panic when they realized they were being broadcast to thousands of stadium attendees and, eventually, millions online.

A couple caught on camera at a recent Coldplay concert have become the subject of speculation after they were seen hiding their faces from the venue's jumbotron. https://t.co/7XMMhOg1e4 pic.twitter.com/TgBwbPBqNV — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 17, 2025

The pair’s reaction became the stuff of internet legend.

Cabot immediately covered her face with her hands while Byron ducked completely out of camera view, prompting Martin to quip to the crowd, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

What made the situation particularly scandalous was that both Byron and Cabot are both married to other people.

Byron, who had served as Astronomer’s CEO since 2023, is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple shares two children. Following the viral incident, Megan reportedly removed Byron’s surname from her social media profiles and has since retreated to the family’s $2.4 million mansion in Maine. It is said that she came out and made a statement about the incident; however, Snopes has not been able to verify the statement circulated on social media.

Cabot’s personal life has proven equally complicated, as she is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum and a member of one of Boston’s most prestigious families, according to the New York Post.

The Cabot family represents old Boston aristocracy, with roots stretching back ten generations in New England. Their fortune, originally built in the carbon black industry and estimated at $200 million in 1972 (equivalent to $15.4 billion today), has made them part of the exclusive “Boston Brahmin” elite. The family is so well-established that a local saying goes, “The Lowells talk only to Cabots, and the Cabots talk only to God.”

Property records reveal that Kristin and Andrew Cabot purchased a $2.2 million home on the New Hampshire coast earlier this year, though this appears to be at least the second marriage for both.

They have only been married to each other for approximately three years.

The fallout from the Jumbotron kiss cam nightmare was swift and decisive. Astronomer launched a formal investigation into the alleged workplace affair, placing both executives on leave immediately following the concert.

Byron’s resignation was announced on Saturday, July 19, just three days after the incident. Cabot resigned on Thursday, July 24, according to TMZ.

When The Neighborhood Talks posted news of Cabot’s resignation, the response was immediate and unforgiving.

“Well she ain’t gotta worried bout ducking at work anymore,” one user wrote, referencing her attempt to hide from the kiss cam.

Another commented, “They gonna be together in peace now, lost everything in a matter of seconds both of them! Karma is real.”

The situation prompted broader discussions about workplace ethics, with one observer noting, “No matter what company she goes to she will always have the stink of sleeping with the boss.”

Some users showed skepticism about the relationship’s longevity, with one writing, “Now they about to realize they ain’t even really like each other.”

Others questioned Cabot’s reaction to being caught, with one user stating, “Aw, Kristen why you being scary girl?? They would’ve had to MAKE me leave the hell.”

The New York Post reported the company’s board moved quickly to install co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO, who addressed the situation with surprising candor.

“The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team, and while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name,” DeJoy wrote in a LinkedIn post, attempting to find a silver lining in the controversy.

Additional footage that surfaced later showed the pair’s affection was far from subtle, with video capturing them kissing and embracing throughout the concert. The new clips revealed they were prominently positioned in the front row of the mezzanine section, making their selection for the kiss cam almost inevitable.

The resignation of both executives marks a dramatic conclusion to what began as a night of entertainment but evolved into a cautionary tale about public behavior in the digital age.

For Astronomer, a company that raised $93 million in May, the challenge now lies in rebuilding its leadership and moving beyond a scandal that transformed it from a niche data management firm into an unlikely household name.