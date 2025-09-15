‘She Had Every Right’: Mariah Carey Refuses Autograph on the Spot After Zooming In on Photo and Spotting Something That Changed Her Mood Instantly 

Mariah Carey is the true definition of a diva.

The singer’s brutally yet sassy responses to other celebrities often go viral. For instance, Carey has taken shots at Jennifer Lopez and Madonna about their talent or stardom.

Her melodramatic habits, including refusing to acknowledge her birthday or the passage of time and claiming to swim in evening gowns — all add up to her diva reputation. The five-time Grammy award-winning singer had another diva-esque moment recently while signing autographs for fans.

Mariah Carey abruptly refuses to sign an autograph for a fan. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mirage Entertainment)

Last month, Carey went overseas to the United Kingdom for a performance, but on Aug. 6, she ran into fans who were eager to get a signature from her.

But at one point, the “Obsessed” singer turned down one request to sign a photo, and it was for a peculiar reason.

A new video shows Carey wearing an all black ensemble of a dress, a leather jacket and shades. It opens up with Carey dragging out the word “No” to one person, while holding a marker and looking to autograph another item. Suddenly a male’s voice came from behind the screen and said, “Alright, can we just get one on here please?”

Carey took a second to look at the photo and said, “No, I don’t like that picture.” The professional image was fairly new and taken from Carey’s Brighton Pride performance days earlier on Aug. 6. In the photo, she was seen wearing one of her brighter looks from the performance, a multicolored glitter dress with a pink bedazzled jacket, and silver boots.

Fans reacted to the video in the comments where one of her fan pages reshared the clip.

One person said, “She had every right not to sign a photo she didn’t like.”

Someone else commented, “But she posted that pic on her IG. The team must’ve messed it up.”

The fan was correct that Carey had already posted the picture to her Instagram page a few nights earlier on Aug. 2, which was the same night of her performance at Brighton Pride. This led some people to believe that there had to be another reason she didn’t want to sign it.

One fan who thinks they’ve cracked the code said, “She knew he wasn’t a real fan and clearly wanted to resell, hahahaha She is so ICONIC.”

Another person who further explained the theory wrote, “It’s because she knew he’s not a fan… it’s a professional photographer shot and he’s going to sell it. Real fans will bring a cd/album/any rare collected items. She’s seen enough to be able to tell which ones are real fans and which ones are scalpers.”

Outside of that incident, Carey appeared to have enjoyed her time in England. She posted snippets of her “Leisure time in London” which showed her going shopping, taking pictures with fans, and relaxing in a jacuzzi.

As for her performance at Brighton, Carey opened up about a wardrobe malfunction that happened onstage and detailed how she saved herself from an embarrassing moment.

In a Aug. 6 interview with British radio show “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden,” she said, “It was a lot of rehearsing and then we had a wardrobe malfunction, which was kind of not cool. It was right in the front. I saved it, nobody saw it. Otherwise, it would’ve been talked about.”

Explaining how exactly she saved it, she said, “I turned around and walked through the dancers. I was so mad.”