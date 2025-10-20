‘You Can’t Keep It In Your Pants’: Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Drops Bombshell Allegations About Affairs and Control Behind the Scenes

Ojani Noa, who was married to the Jennifer Lopez from 1997 to 1998, unleashed a fiery Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 17, responding to Lopez’s recent claim that she’s never truly been loved by any of her former partners. The 51-year-old former model didn’t hold back, accusing the pop icon of infidelity and playing the victim while refusing to take accountability for her role in their failed marriage.

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband publicly accused her of infidelity and refusing accountability after she claimed none of her exes truly loved her. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

His message was direct and unfiltered, calling out what he sees as a pattern of deflection from the woman who would go on to marry three more times.

“Let me just say, stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card,” Noa wrote in his Instagram post. “The problem [is] not us. Not me. The problem [is] you. You [are] the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants.”

‘Demeaning’: Ben Affleck Savagely Blocks JLo’s Calls and Texts, Now All Communication Has to Go Through Someone

The personal trainer insisted that he was faithful and devoted during their brief union, painting himself as the supportive partner who sacrificed everything for her burgeoning Hollywood career. He claimed, once again, he left his family and job behind, only to watch Lopez prioritize fame and fortune over their relationship.

Noa maintained that he forgave her lies and infidelity, attempting to salvage their marriage before ultimately filing for separation himself.

The online explosion came just days after Lopez, now 56, sat down with Howard Stern and opened up about her relationship history.

During the candid conversation, according to People, she revealed that she’d never felt truly loved by any of her exes, suggesting they simply weren’t capable of giving her what she needed emotionally.

She acknowledged that her former partners gave her material things — the rings, houses, and grand gestures — but something deeper was always missing. Lopez also reflected on her journey of self-discovery following her latest divorce from Ben Affleck, crediting therapy, coaching, and spiritual guidance for helping her understand that loving herself was the foundation she’d been missing all along.

The Neighborhood Talk followers quickly picked up on Noa’s explosive post, with users flooding comment sections to share their reactions.

“Oh he was hurt hurt,” one person observed, recognizing the raw emotion behind his words.

Another commenter added, “Sheesh you know she pissed him off!! He typed this like he was standing in the middle of Walmart,” capturing the unfiltered energy of his message.

Some sympathized with Noa’s frustration: “So pissed off he ain’t spelling ish right. We believe you king.”

Others found humor in the timing, joking, “His NDA was up and he said I’m finna SPEAK!!!!”

However, not everyone sided with Noa. Several users turned their attention to Lopez herself, questioning her narrative after decades of public relationships.

“JLo is 56 years old. We’ve been watching 30 years of her dating life and she wants us to believe that it’s always the man’s fault. Sis please learn some accountability,” one person wrote.

Another echoed this sentiment: “If a Woman doesn’t take ANY ACCOUNTABILITY after several Failed relationships. Never trust what she says about her Exs. NEVER.”

Before the fame and fortune, Lopez was a 27-year-old actress making a name for herself when she met Noa, then 22, at Gloria Estefan’s Miami restaurant, where he worked as a waiter.

The Cuban immigrant had arrived in the United States illegally at 15, making the crossing from Cuba on a raft with six friends. Their connection was immediate, and they married in a modest backyard ceremony in 1997. Noa has described himself as the pioneer who supported Lopez through her anxieties and insecurities as her career took off, but her rising stardom eventually drove a wedge between them.

He claims that after 11 months, when her career skyrocketed, he was no longer needed.

In previous interviews, Noa has also pointed fingers at Sean “Diddy” Combs, suggesting the music mogul’s involvement as a producer on Lopez’s debut album created distance in their marriage.

While Noa was managing a restaurant in Los Angeles, Lopez traveled between Miami and New York for recording sessions. That physical separation, combined with what he alleges was deception during that time, marked the beginning of the end.

The back-and-forth between Lopez and her first husband highlights an age-old question about accountability in relationships — and social media seems split on whether the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer deserves the benefit of the doubt in this particular love story gone wrong or is Noa bitter and speaking out to get clout.