‘Smartest Move He Could Do’: Ben Affleck Shuts Out Jennifer Lopez, and His Cold Replacement for Direct Contact Has Fans Stunned

Jennifer Lopez, 56, and Ben Affleck, 53, finalized their divorce in January 2025, but new allegations suggest the exes are currently not on good terms.

The “Unstoppable” actress and “The Accountant 2” actor, once collectively known as Bennifer, rekindled their romance in 2021 after the A-list couple spent years as gossip fodder in the early 2000s.

A first failed engagement ended in January 2004, but Lopez and Affleck eventually circled the block 17 years later. Then the pair finally exchanged vows at their wedding held in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

Bennifer 2.0 did not make it to the five-year mark. They were separated by April 2024. In August of that year, Lopez filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in January 2025.



Ben Affleck is allegedly ghosting his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and has his legal team address her correspondence. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)



Lopez declared to Interview magazine in October 2024 that her “whole f–king world exploded” after the divorce from Affleck.

Both the “Waiting for Tonight” hitmaker and the “Gone Baby Gone” director have spoken out publicly about the demise of their marriage.

“There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue,” Affleck insisted when discussing his split from Lopez in a March 2025 conversation with GQ magazine.

According to the Star outlet, Ben has allegedly been giving JLo the cold shoulder behind the scenes though.

“She’s stopped leaving messages or texts because he never answers,” an unnamed insider told the celebrity tabloid. “It’s so demeaning and rude.”

Affleck apparently passed on the responsibility of communicating with his ex-wife to lawyers and assistants. The anonymous individual added, “It’s driving J.Lo absolutely batty.”

Despite that supposed personal information coming from a nameless source, Yahoo readers were not kind to Lopez for seemingly being ignored by the two-time Academy Award winner.

“That’s the smartest move he could do,” one person argued in favor of Affleck. A co-signer replied, “Was about to say that’s super healthy from Ben.”

Lopez caught flak when someone wrote, “She is getting desperate. Good on him to ignore her.” Another poster wondered, “Isn’t it very obvious she’s still holding onto him?”

“Give it a rest, Sister. The marriage is over and the man wants minimal contact, so get a clue!” exclaimed an aggravated commenter.

Since Affleck and Lopez did not have children together, their separation does not require the sometimes awkwardness of co-parenting. However, their business relationship had to continue post-marriage.

Affleck served as a producer for the Lopez-starring “Unstoppable” biographical sports drama. The Amazon Prime Video production was released on the streaming service on December 6, 2024.

In addition, Lopez plays the titular role in the upcoming “Kiss of the Spider Woman” movie musical. The Bronx, New York, native co-produced the motion picture alongside Affleck and his longtime industry partner Matt Damon.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” will premiere in North American theaters on Oct. 10. The film adaptation of Argentine author Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel of the same name features actors Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, too.

Lopez and Affleck also had to deal with the Beverly Hills mansion they once shared during their marriage. They pulled the 38,000-square-foot property off the market in July because a buyer had yet to close on the residence purchased for $60.8 million in 2023.

“While they’ve been hoping to sell the property, they’ve also been hesitant to take a big loss,” a source explained to People. “They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn’t happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together.”

J.Lo reportedly bought a separate $18 million home in the Los Angeles area in March 2025, just weeks after the divorce was finalized. Affleck is said to have moved into a $20.5 million Los Angeles estate in July 2024 amid rumors of a breakup with Lopez.