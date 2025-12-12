‘Your Headlights’: Lauren Sánchez-Bezos Turns Heads While Stepping Out With Jeff — but Once Fans Zoom In, the Tone Quickly Shifts

Lauren Sánchez-Bezos has long been a magnet for criticism over her revealing wardrobe, but this time the outrage spilled over — and her husband is now taking heat too.

She often opts for the more sexy and alluring fashion aesthetic, and that doesn’t change when she’s out with her billionaire husband, Jeff Bezos. She’s usually taking a lot of hits for her looks, but neither of them got approval from fans this time. The two stepped out for a date night on Friday, Dec. 5, in Los Angeles and were slammed for their “tacky” outfits.

‘He Sure Downgraded When He Left His Former Wife’: Lauren Sánchez’s Revealing Dresses While Out with Jeff Bezos Have Critics Begging Her to Get a Stylist

The 55-year-old wore a $10,000 coat from Alaïa’s archival Edition line, pairing the lambskin leather piece — black with cream shearling at the collar and wrists — with a mini dress, black stockings, thigh-high boots, and a pair of shades.

Like his wife, the Amazon founder also wore shades. But he went for a more toned-down all black look consisting of a T-shirt with matching jeans and black leather shoes.

Sanchez and Bezos were seen walking hand in hand and smiling as they headed towards the Bird Streets Club in Hollywood Hills, a members-only restaurant and a social club.

Fans reacted to their look under Backgrid’s Instagram post. One commenter, convinced they had the couple all figured out, wrote, “They are trying to cosplay cool.”

Someone else taking shots at Lauren and Jeff said, “Sunglasses at Night. Tell me you’re Tacky without telling me that you’re actually Tacky.” Another person pointed out the obvious, “Turn off your headlights.”

A third person asking a rhetorical question about Sánchez-Bezos said, “Did she forget her pants?”

A fourth person, who is seemingly familiar with her aesthetics, wrote, “Never any pants wth and boobs on a plate.”

Sánchez-Bezos was previously ripped to shreds over her outfit back in September when she and her husband stepped out for a NYFW event. She paired a leather tan jacket with a satiny cream-colored minidress, while Bezos once again chose a monochromatic outfit, a silk black suit and shirt.

https://t.co/nx5ABRvBRE. Just throw on a pillowcase and she’s out the door. Don’t procedures open your eyes? Poor thing looks like she’s nodding off. — Dane (@realDaneFl) September 13, 2025

Several commenters said she was dressed inappropriately, with some claiming her dress looked more like a nightgown than something you’d wear for a night out.

With all the criticism surrounding their fashion, it’s no surprise they faced even more backlash after being announced as the lead sponsors for the upcoming Met Gala.

It’s a power move and an expensive one for the couple, one that will likely get them further into the fashion industry amid speculation about Bezos’ alleged plans to buy his wife Vogue’s parent company, Conde Nast. If Sánchez-Bezos were to secure a role there, paired with Bezos’ ownership of “The Washington Post,” the two could become an undeniable force in the industry.

The backlash, however, is rooted in concerns that cultural institutions are increasingly being shaped by billionaires who critics say have little genuine connection to or passion for fashion.