‘Wowowowoowow’: Michelle Obama Shocks Fans, Pops Out with See-Through, Head-Turning Look 

New York Times Bestselling author Michelle Obama is having a time since releasing her second book, “The Look,” which features a collection of her stylish looks during her time in the White House as the first Black first lady.

The wife of former president Barack Obama has slowly been taking more risks with her wardrobe now that she’s no longer under direct scrutiny, and her latest stylish getup has the internet saying, “Well, Michelle.”

Michelle Obama wows fans after she shares a picture of herself wearing a sultry outfit on Instagram. (Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram)

Obama shared the post on Dec. 9, as a homage to her long-time makeup artist, Carl Ray, along with a picture of the two working on the set of her cover shoot for People.

The post was captioned; “@CarlRayMUA has been by my side since Barack and I were in the White House. He is truly an artist: Every time he picks up a brush, he brings vision, precision, and care, making sure I show up looking my best every time I’m in the spotlight. I’ll always be so grateful for his incredible talent, his calming presence, and his loving heart. Read more from Carl in my new book, #TheLook, available now wherever books are sold.”

Obama’s braids were pulled back in a high ponytail as Ray applied her makeup in one shot, and she’s also seen modeling a custom strapless bustier dress in a video included in the post.

However, one image of Ray doing her makeup is getting more attention than the other three due to Obama’s sizzling outfit. The 61-year-old sported a black, long-sleeved dress with see-through fabric covering her upper-chest area and arms. The dress featured a zipper down the front with a wide, waist-cinching belt.

Michelle Obama gets he makeup done by he long-time makeup artist, Carl Ray, for her magazine cover shoot. (Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram)

“She is stunningly beautiful,” one follower wrote of Obama’s shocking reveal. Another user seemingly approved of Obama’s new look, noted, “Wowowowoowow!!!!!! You are such an incredible human!”

Several Instagram users thought Obama’s look was more glamorous than sultry. Giving praise for her makeup artist helping to bring the look together, one added, “Slayed the forever First Lady every time.”

The reactions echoed a familiar pattern. Obama recently stunned fans when she was photographed in a bathing suit during an outing with her husband — a rare sight for a former first lady who rarely exposed that much skin while in office. Viewers were surprised not only to see Barack shirtless, but to see Michelle embracing a more relaxed, body-confident style.

That shift makes her recent comments even more striking. In the interview with People, Obama admitted she avoided wearing braids or natural hairstyles during her time in the White House, explaining that she felt it wasn’t an option while serving as the nation’s first lady

“I understood the symbolism of me wearing braids as the former first lady. I wasn’t sure the country was ready for it yet,” she recalled. “The CROWN Act hadn’t been passed yet, and just like fashion, I didn’t want my hair to become a distraction.”

Pending at the federal level and passed by several states, the CROWN Act is a legislative measure prohibiting employers from discriminating against people wearing natural hair textures and hairstyles. The bill was introduced to Congress in 2019, which was two years after the Obamas left the White House.

“The way our hair grows naturally out of our head,” she continued. “It’s beautiful, but if we struggle to make it look like the standard. That means we are spending thousands of hours and lots of money straightening out what is naturally curly hair, right? And that takes time out of your life.”

Obama’s coffee table book “The Look” was released on Nov. 4 and is currently available for purchase at major book retailers.