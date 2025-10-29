‘The Country Wasn’t Ready for It’: Michelle Obama Finally Reveals the Truth About Her Post–White House Hair Transformation

Michelle Obama is the first Black woman to ever reside in the White House and while some would say she did it with poise, no one can dispute that she did it looking flawlessly.

From her elegant gowns to her casual looks, Barack Obama’s wife often turned heads with her style during his presidency. Early on, she wore her natural hair pulled back or straight with soft curls, occasionally adding weaves or extensions to complement her texture.

But her true evolution began after she left the White House—embracing a more authentic, carefree look that many fans say feels like she’s getting back to her roots.

Michelle Obama shares why she never wore braids in the White House during Barack Obama’s two terms as president. (Photo: @michelleobama / Instagram)

Michelle opened up about her post-presidency glow-up, revealing why she avoided wearing braids during her years in the White House in a People magazine interview ahead of the release of her new coffee table book, “The Look,” which will be available on Nov. 4.

The former First Lady revealed that she didn’t feel it was an option to rock natural or braided styles while she was living in the White House.

“I understood the symbolism of me wearing braids as the former first lady. I wasn’t sure the country was ready for it yet,” she said. “The Crown Act hadn’t been passed yet, and just like fashion, I didn’t want my hair to become a distraction.”

The CROWN Act was first introduced in Congress back in 2019, two years after Barack’s second term ended. The law prohibits employers from discriminating against people wearing natural hair textures and hairstyles.

Michelle said for the first time she feels “freedom,” knowing that, “every decision I make is for me,” in regards to not having to always be dolled up.

“The way our hair grown naturally out of our head … It’s beautiful but if we struggle to make it look like the standard that means we are spending thousands of hours and lots of money straightening out what is naturally curly hair, right? And that takes time out of your life,” she explained.

Barack entered his first term as president in 2008 and his second term in 2012. Yet even Nigerian-American author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie once suggested that if Michelle had worn her natural hair during the campaign instead of weaves and extensions, Barack might not have won the presidency.

During that time, Michelle worked closely with her longtime D.C.-based hairstylist, Johnny Wright, and colorist Yene Damtew, who helped craft her polished looks.

“Braids allow me to get them done, and then that’s one less thing that I have to think about,” she stated before stating the diverse hairstyles she can wear them.

“I can diversify but I still have freedom and that’s what I want in my life. While I love changing my styles and doing all the fun things with hair, when I’m out of the public eye, I am swimming, I am playing tennis, I work out, I like to be active. I don’t want to have a stylist with me because a hair can’t get out of place, right? And braids represent that kind of freedom for me.

IM SORRY BUT MICHELLES BRAIDS 😍 https://t.co/xwXAGCmGSi — ✨ Mistress Afrodite ✨ (@A_F_R_O_D_I_T_E) October 17, 2022

Since leaving the White house, Michelle has proudly worn braids during outings, date nights with Barack, and even while joining campaign events for Kamala Harris, including her appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

She was frequently criticized by conservatives for trivial reasons—especially her love of sleeveless dresses, which somehow became a political talking point.

But in 2022, during the unveiling of her official White House portrait—which depicts her with sleek, shoulder-length curls that softly frame her face—she made a quiet yet powerful statement. For the event itself, she wore her hair in box braids pulled back into a bun, later revealing that the look was intentional and deeply symbolic.

“I understood the significance of wearing braids to our portrait unveiling,” Michelle recalled. “I wanted to send a message, to young women that we should be the ones determining what is appropriate for our hair, not our boss, not our workplace, not some standard that doesn’t even reflect us.”

Something that will mean ALOT to Black people across the country: Former First Lady Michelle Obama wearing braids at the unveiling of her official White House portrait. pic.twitter.com/a5ZJObi1Dd — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) September 7, 2022

Several people left comments after Obama’s interview was shared on Instagram, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon. He simply wrote, “QUEEN.”

“Whew it’s sooo exhausting having to explain our hair,” noted one user. “I have loved watching you wear braids the last few years!!!! Gorgeous and freedom,” added another.

“Beautiful in any hairstyle! Absolute queen,” replied one.

Michelle Obama’s hair evolution is more than a style shift—it’s a statement of freedom and authenticity. By embracing her natural beauty, she’s shown women everywhere the power of owning who they are, without apology.