‘Living and Unbothered’: Barack and Michelle Obama Put an End to Nasty Divorce Rumors After Fan Spots Them on Vacation

After months of tabloids reporting that former President Barack Obama’s marriage to Michelle Obama is on the rocks, other moments and facts have emerged to slowly reveal a different picture.

The rumor began to simmer in January when Michelle was missing from Barack’s side at two major events: former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Jan. 9 and Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20.

Her absence had caused speculation that she and Barack may not be on the best of terms.

Michelle and Barack Obama buries divorce rumors in their recent outing in Hawaii. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

But a birthday dedication post from the former president to his first lady and the sweet Valentine’s Day posts they exchanged gave some people second thoughts on whether they were actually having troubles. The other thing that gave people pause was that they hadn’t seen the couple out in public together in a while.

However, a new TikTok video, taken on Feb. 25 and posted the next day, has started to put that worry to rest as well.

A male patron captured a clip that showed him floating in the waters of Hawaii and a friend smiling at the camera. Suddenly a kayak in the distance drifts into view behind the man with two individuals in it. As the person filming zooms in, the surprise is revealed — it’s none other than Michelle and Barack Obama.

The text on the video reads, “Just floating when this cute couple kayaks by.”

As the two paddle together with Michelle up front and the former president in the back, they appear to be both unbothered and very comfortable despite the marriage gossip.

So many fans were excited by their reveal in the video and shared their sentiments in the comment section. But others seemed to have a little sigh of relief because to them this was proof that the gossip about their marriage was least likely to be true now.

One person said, “Im glad you posted this I’m tired of the divorce rumors.”

“So all this time when ppl were saying they don’t like each other and live apart? lol,” wrote a second.

“You know their marriage is rock solid because two person kayaks cause divorce nearly as much as ikea trips,” joked another.

On X, someone else commented, “Barack and Michelle Obama living and unbothered.”

Outside of the post they dedicated to one another, the Obamas have been very mum amid the divorce rumors. And their silence was initially causing the rumor to grow.

It had gotten so bad that old rumors resurfaced about an alleged affair between Barack “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston. That chaos began last fall before Aniston shut the alleged lies down during her October appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

She said, “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story—and then it’s that. I was not mad at it.”

“No that is absolutely untrue,” and for clarification Aniston said, “I’ve met him once. I know Michelle more than him.”

Barack and Michelle have been married for 32 years and have their two daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23.