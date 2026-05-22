‘I Need to Talk to Her’: Michelle Obama Refuses to Watch Viola Davis’ Controversial Performance— Now She Says a Private Conversation Must Happen First

Michelle Obama is very particular about her image and the people she surrounds herself with.

But the television series “The First Lady,” starring and executive-produced by Viola Davis, still has fans divided years later.

Davis dealt with “incredibly hurtful” critiques about her portrayal of Obama despite being one of the best actresses in Hollywood.

Michelle Obama shares her true feelings about being portrayed by Viola Davis on screen. (Photos: “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast; ShowTime/YouTube)

The Oscar winner wore facial prosthetics and a mouthpiece to look more like Obama in the role, but many critics found the look offensive.

Some insist Davis took her role too far, while others accused her of making a mockery of Barack’s wife.

Fans have long-since wondered what Obama thought of Davis’ portrayal, and they finally got an answer.

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Forever first lady sat down with Keke Palmer for an appearance on the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast on May 19.

She dropped gems and spilled the tea about life after the White House, including a subject many people have wondered about since 2022.

Obama opened up about being judged more for her clothes than her words during her husband’s presidency.

She joked that she sometimes wanted to give answers that would “shut down the presidency.”

“That made me think about that movie with Viola Davis when she was portraying you,” said Palmer.

A scene in “The First Lady” features the Obamas talking after Michelle learned about the death threats against her family, which Obama said she had not seen. The scene went viral over the critiques about Davis’ facial expressions in that scene in particular.

Obama praised Davis before the portrayal and said she didn’t feel “worthy,” but she was not as celebratory on the podcast.

“Oh, yeah. I didn’t watch that,” Obama replied. “That’s the one thing I can’t do. … I’d love to get Viola,” added Obama, a reference to having Davis as a guest on her podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson.”

“We can talk about that scene,” she added as Palmer laughed and Obama chuckled. “Then I’ll watch it.”

Fans reacted by going in on Davis again for her performance. Yet several wondered about the physical adjustment made for the role and compared it to a skit from “Saturday Night Live.”

“I think VD overdid it, less facial gestures and more focus on the essence of Michelle and her impact as a First Lady. The whole performance looked like an SNL Spoof,” wrote one.

I reallly thought Keke was gon act like Viola as Michelle, I would've been weak pic.twitter.com/gSaZcTa7so — Nicole (@Nprezzed) May 21, 2026

“Why the heck would they have her make those faces? She could have played her without doing that!!!! She looks like a Saturday Night Live SNL skit,” added another.

Palmer received kudos for even bringing up the performance in a way that would gauge a response from Obama.

“The fact that Keke Palmer is the first person to be brave enough to ask Michelle about that Viola performance,” noted one.

“First Lady” was canceled and not renewed for a second season following it’s additional lukewarm responses to actresses Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

No word yet on whether Davis will appear on Obama’s “IMO” podcast, but if she does, it will be one heck of a show.