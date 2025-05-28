‘Don’t Embarrass Me’: Resurfaced Clip Shows Michelle Obama Explaining How Malia and Her Prom Date Were Trailed By Secret Service

Prom season is in full swing, and social media timelines are flooded with videos and pictures of high school seniors celebrating their milestone moment.

But amidst all the glitz and glamour, a 2018 clip of former first lady Michelle Obama sharing her eldest daughter’s prom experience has resurfaced, reminding us: not all over-the-top prom experiences are about money.

A resurfaced clip of Michelle Obama talking about prom season for her daughter has captured America’s attention. (Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram; Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Sometimes, security, status, and parenting under pressure make for a whole different kind of unforgettable night.

The resurfaced clip, originally aired on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and reposted by Lexonary, features Michelle telling the unforgettable story of Malia Obama’s 2015 prom night.

What should have been a typical teen rite of passage required layers of presidential security and White House coordination. And yet, the mother of two made it her mission to give her daughter a taste of normal teenage life—even if that meant bending protocol.

“Their whole lives were spent trying to have a normal life — go to soccer matches and birthday parties and sleepovers and have kids come over — with a security detail,” Michelle said while promoting her “Becoming” book tour in 2018.

So, when Malia asked if she could ride in her date’s car to prom, her mom pushed for it.

“My thing was, she got a ride in the car with her prom date, you know?” Michelle said to DeGeneres.

But nothing is simple when you live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Malia’s date had to go through the diplomatic entrance typically reserved for heads of state, pass multiple levels of inspection, and pick up the president’s daughter via the South Lawn.

Michelle made sure her daughter’s date wasn’t overwhelmed by the process. She even told Malia to remind him to clean the car, knowing security dogs would be doing sweeps.

On the night of the prom, the Obama family rode the elevator together to meet the young man. Malia gave them one request every teen can relate to: “Just be cool, you know? Please don’t embarrass me.”

Michelle recalled how grown-up her daughter looked in a bare-shouldered black top and elegant skirt. Dad Barack Obama showed up in flip-flops as he tried not to cry while pretending to keep his cool.

As the couple drove off, the scene quickly turned back into a national security operation. Three black SUVs filled with Secret Service agents followed them to prom.

Barack, in full dad mode, turned to his wife and joked, “This makes running for a second term all worthwhile. My daughter is being followed by men with guns… I’m good.”

The resurfaced story sparked reactions online with Lexonary followers.

“That’s every girl dad’s dream,” one user commented.

Another joked, “This is equivalent to the dad on the porch cleaning his gun.”

One fan wrote, “We know she was home on time and untouched too,” while another added, “He had the best eyes on them anyone could ask for!”

Michelle has long been open about the tightrope she and Barack walked while raising daughters under constant watch. In May, she described how they worked hard to make Malia and Sasha’s childhoods as normal as possible.

“Every weekend was a nightmare,” she told Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa,” explaining how typical teenage behavior could’ve landed in tabloids if not carefully managed.

She said even parties, playdates, and even driving lessons had to be arranged with an advance team and background checks.

Parents everywhere can identify with watching their teenager going off to prom, wanting to provide independence while ensuring safety, and recognizing their child is growing up, and Barack fighting back tears hits home for many dads.

Now in their mid-20s, Malia and Sasha Obama — 26 and 23 — have largely stayed out of the spotlight. Neither is active on social media, and public appearances are rare. Their low-profile lifestyles reflect how successfully their parents protected their right to privacy and gave them the freedom to choose what to share with the world.

The re-emergence of the old clip is a reminder that, despite the intense pressures of presidential life, the Obamas were, at their core, parents doing their best to create a sense of normalcy. They navigated the demands of White House security while still giving their daughters space to grow up like regular teenagers.