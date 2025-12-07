‘Poor Dude’: Barron Trump’s Late-Night Talk with a Pastor After Moving Back in with His Parents Fuels Concern He’s Struggling with More Than NYU Drama

Barron Trump‘s name oftentimes gets thrown out in headlines for things he never said or tied to his famous parents.

The 19-year-old NYU student quietly swapped New York City for Washington, D.C., transferring to NYU’s D.C. campus at the start of his sophomore year in fall 2025.

The move placed him back in the White House with his parents, Donald and Melania, while attending classes near the center of his father’s administration. Rumors about his love life swirled nonstop during his freshman year, leading many to believe the move was deliberate.

But a late-night chat with a trusted minister has pushed him straight into the center of a story that mixes family expectations, campus whispers, and a pastor who says the youngest Trump is searching for something deeper.

Barron Trump’s late-night faith call stirred sympathy and debate amid rumors about his college struggles and his father’s uneasy ties to Christianity. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pastor Stuart Knechtle, a TikTok-famous minister from Grace Community Church in New Canaan, Connecticut, recently said on the “George Janko Show” that he had a late-night conversation with Barron about faith.

Knechtle brought up the first son when he was talking about dreams and revelations, and mentioned how he tried to explain it to him.

“I was talking on the phone with Barron Trump at 12:30 at night one night, and I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity. I was getting so pumped,” he said.

Knechtle said Barron was skeptical until he told him thousands of African Muslims were also converting “through dreams and revelations.”

“And he said, ‘Oh, that’s a very, very interesting point, and you have eyewitness testimony.’ Just the way his mind works—and that was the only thing that stuck with him. And he’s very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close,” the pastor added.

Pastor Stuart Knechtle says Barron Trump is close to putting his faith in Christ, discussing a recent phone call he had with him on George Janko's show.

There is no evidence online to suggest that Knechtle has a public relationship with any member of the Trump family.

When People posted the story, reactions flew fast.

One person wrote, “WHAT?? You mean his parents didn’t raise him in a Christian home?? SHOCKING.”

Another added, “Poor dude can’t pik your parents.”

A third hoped the moment would spark bigger change: “Maybe he can change his parents ways.”

Others were far more skeptical for different reasons.

One viewer wrote, “Not buying it! He looks & acts like Damien from The Omen II.”

And someone else asked, “Wait, he wasn’t raised Christian? As Godly as Trump is? Didn’t you see the Bible picture?”

The above user is referring to a viral photo of Trump supposedly praying in church that often recirculates online with people spotting glaring flaws, including what appeared to be an extra finger. It was later discovered that the image was fake and likely AI-generated.

On Truth Social yesterday, Donald Trump shared a picture of himself praying with six fingers — a clear indication the image is AI-generated.

Pastor Knechtle also got backlash as many wondered, “Why is this dude telling us Baron’s very personal business? What kind of pastor does that??” Most agreed, “No pastor would announce that !”

Why is this dude telling us Baron’s very personal business? What kind of pastor does that??

But part of the reason this hit a nerve is that Barron had been swept into a different conversation — rumors that he’s struggling at New York University and may have moved to Washington because campus life in New York wasn’t clicking.

In September, People reported that Barron relocated from NYU’s main campus to the D.C. campus and now is matriculating through school and living near his parents.

His father, Donald Trump, tried to put those rumors to rest during a golf outing filmed by his granddaughter Kai.

In her vlog, Trump insisted Barron was “doing good,” even mimicking his son telling him to say hello. The teen was described as spending his time going to class and heading straight home, a detail that fueled stories about loneliness. That contrasted sharply with claims from others who said Barron was getting plenty of attention — sometimes more than he wanted. Just like when he made headlines over his unexpected appearance at his father’s Thanksgiving dinner.

President Trump, First Lady Melania and BARRON walk into "WE ARE THE WORLD " at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving dinner.

What also complicated the conversation is the long, twisty relationship his father has with public declarations of faith.

Critics didn’t forget the times Barron’s dad misquoted scripture or recited verses that simply don’t exist. Trump’s now-famous “never bend to envy” line from “Proverbs” had theologians everywhere scrambling to locate, but all were unsuccessful.

Then came the Liberty University moment when he referenced “Two Corinthians,” followed by that speech where he declared the Bible teaches societies to measure themselves by how they treat vulnerable children, even though the phrasing didn’t match any known translation.

And there was the rally where he told evangelicals, “I love you Christians. I’m [not] Christian,” tapping his chest in a way that still sparks debate over what he even meant. From misquotes to invented verses to turning scripture into branded merchandise, Trump’s relationship with Christianity has always raised eyebrows. Which is why the idea of Barron talking to a pastor and his telling the world hit people so differently.