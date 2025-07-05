‘She Only Likes Him Cause… Money’: Rumors Swirl Around Barron Trump’s Alleged New Girlfriend as Critics ‘Hope She Comes to Her Senses’

Talk about President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s son, Barron Trump, being romantically involved with a mystery woman has spiraled over the last few weeks.

Barron 19, just completed his freshman year at New York University. A supposed friend of the teenager is sharing some information about the love life of Donald’s youngest child.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s teenage son, Barron, reportedly has a new girlfriend. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Despite speculation, the Secret Service reportedly does not prevent Barron Trump from having a normal dating life. A purported source told People magazine, “He can have a girlfriend, as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this.”

They continued, “Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off.”

News of Barron’s apparent private relationship was met with mostly ridicule online by dozens of Daily Mail readers, who voiced their opinions in the comment section with critics warning her, “Run away, young lady!”

“And we all know she only likes him cause… money,” expressed a second person in the British tabloid’s comment section.

A third commenter warned, “Don’t take her home when dad’s there, otherwise he will be crawling all over her!!!”

Social media users also had negative reactions to allegations that Barron has chosen a romantic partner during his first year in college.

“Poor girl. I hope she comes to her senses,” someone wrote on Instagram. Another harsh comment read, “She can’t be nice wanting to join that rancid family.”

Barron did get some backup on the platform as one person said, “Please leave him alone. There is good reason why Melania is very protective of her son as is Donald. He seems a lovely young man. Be kind x.”

In October 2024, Trump discussed Barron’s dating experience while appearing on Patrick Bet-David’s “PBD Podcast,” just weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

“I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet,” Trump, 78, told Bet-David about his then-18-year-old son when the podcaster probed whether Barron is “good with the ladies” at NYU.

Barron was born in New York and resided in the Trump Tower with his parents for the early part of his life. He also lived in the White House part-time during his father’s first term as president from 2017 to 2021.

According to his mother, Barron chose to make the move back to New York City for his undergraduate studies at the Manhattan-based university.

Barron Trump arrives at NYU for first day at college https://t.co/kSYvHsPfW1 pic.twitter.com/PWTTACIb76 — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2024

“It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that,” Melania, 55, explained to Fox News in September 2024.

By December 2024, reports claimed Barron was a “ladies man” who was “really popular” with the female New York University students.

An insider supposedly connected to the political scion told People, “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”