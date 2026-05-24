‘Seriously, Wow’: Barron Trump Ditches Big Brother Don Jr.’s Wedding Like Dad Trump Amid Rumors He Doesn’t Get Along with the Family

For years, Barron Trump has remained a mystery figure inside America’s most public political family.

President Donald Trump’s older children built public-facing careers in business, but his youngest son prefers to be tucked away.

Somehow, Barron avoids the spotlight — rarely speaking publicly, avoiding campaign chaos, and appearing only occasionally beside his parents at major events.

Questions quickly began swirling online about why Barron appears so detached from Donald Trump Jr., 48, Ivanka Trump, 44, Eric Trump, 42, and possibly Tiffany Trump, 32.

Reports about Barron Trump’s skipping his brother’s wedding and his mother, Melania Trump’s, protective parenting have reignited speculation about the youngest Trump’s distant relationship with his older siblings. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The skepticism got louder as photos from his brother Don Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas hit the internet.

Trump had announced on Thursday that he planned to skip his son’s wedding to handle government issues.

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HELLO! reported that the couple secretly married that same day during a low-key ceremony at Anderson’s sister’s home in West Palm Beach.

But reports also suggest Trump wasn’t the only one who skipped Don Jr.’s wedding.

Page Six and other outlets have noted that Trump’s older children showed up with their spouses, but there is no mention of Barron or first lady Melania attending.

“Seriously, wow,” said one Daily Mail reader.

Another wondered, So if they get married on paper in the US but have the actual ceremony in the Bahamas, Trump no longer has to go to celebrate with them because they’re already married 2 days prior? Wow. I guess the whole family shouldn’t have shown up either.”

Bettina and Don Jr. have been smiling since tying the knot, showing off their wedding rings in photos and messages online about marrying your best friend.

🚨 Don Jr and Bettina Anderson already got hitched!

In a private ceremony at the West Palm Beach home of Bettina's twin sister, the couple officially got married on Friday, May 22nd. 👰🤵‍♂

Congratulations to you both! 💐🥰 pic.twitter.com/Mh59WYO4AQ — ⚜️💎👑 Queen Katerina 👑💎⚜️ (@QueenDarbyy) May 24, 2026

But the idea that a sibling would skip such an endearing family moment raises red flags, as some wonder who made the call.

“Honestly, I can’t find a reason why would anyone skip his older brother’s wedding unless they just aren’t close bc Barron faces the same security risks as the other four Trump’s children,” wrote a skeptic on X.

“Or maybe 20-year-old Barron Trump can’t step outside without his mommy and grandpa following him around,” they continued.

Several of Barron’s older siblings skipped his birthday celebration after turning 20 in March.

Now, according to Radar Online, critics are pointing fingers at Melania Trump, accusing the former first lady of creating the distance.

Her tight control over Barron’s access to the rest of the Trump family reportedly extended to personally handling the guest list for his birthday party.

“Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron — not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children,” one supposed insider reportedly claimed.

The whispers about tension inside the Trump family are nothing new. Barron was raised in a dramatically different environment from his older siblings.

Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric were already deep in Trump’s business and public life by the time Barron was born in 2006.

Meanwhile, Melania reportedly kept Barron shielded from media attention and closely tied to her private world and her Slovenian family roots.

🔥 BREAKING: Barron Trump is TOWERING over EVERYONE at the State of the Union with Melania



The dude is really tall! pic.twitter.com/5dHxjI9b8i — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

The protective parenting style reportedly became an issue again in 2025 after Eric Trump, who said he is close to his little brother, exposed a private interaction.

During an interview, he discussed a moment Barron had with former President Joe Biden during inauguration events.

“One night I called Barron and I go, ‘Buddy, what did you actually say?’” Eric recalled on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“And he goes… ‘congratulations’ and ‘best of luck to you’ or something like that. Something very respectful.”

But according to Michael Wolff, Melania was furious that Barron’s private moment became public conversation at all. He claimed she immediately shut the discussion down and demanded that family members stop speaking about him publicly.

Facebook reactions quickly became brutal once the birthday reports surfaced.

“She doesn’t want her kid to be influenced by their bad habits,” another user added.

One more commenter wrote, “Barron grew up like an only child while the others grew up competing for attention.”

The public scrutiny intensified again earlier this month when Trump referred to his 20-year-old Barron as a “little boy” during a White House Mother’s Day celebration.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOUTS OUT MELANIA TRUMP FOR RAISING VERY TALL BARRON TRUMP



DONALD TRUMP: “She's an incredible mom. She has a little boy who's quite tall! A little boy to us, but he's quite tall. She takes great care of him.”



*Barron Trump is a giant force to be reckoned with.* https://t.co/U1aGvcLneP pic.twitter.com/DTWdJRsYqe — Zach Jones – Secretary of Psyops (@ZachJones1994) May 9, 2026

“She has a little boy who’s quite tall,” Trump said while praising Melania’s parenting.

The wording immediately sparked mockery online, especially because Trump made similar comments in December when he described Barron as Melania’s “wonderful boy.”

Some critics viewed the remarks as another sign that Melania still tightly controls Barron’s world, even as he enters adulthood.

Whether the distance between Barron and his siblings is intentional or simply the result of growing up decades apart, one thing is clear: Melania Trump has made protecting her son her top priority — and she appears willing to shut out almost anyone to do it.