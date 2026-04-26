‘Wow’: Trump’s Self-Made Pitch Unravels as His Fingerprints on Barron’s $1M Deal Have Experts Warning of Red Flags as Melania’s Guard Cracks

The narrative that President Donald Trump is a billionaire is completely false.

He built a reputation for shaping the truth to fit the moment and bending the story just enough to make it work. Trump often frames his empire as self-made, yet reports trace it back to his father’s millions.

Now that same playbook seems to be hovering over his son Barron Trump. Critics say his latest move feels less like a first try and more like a quiet handoff.

However, that dynamic could quietly clash with Barron’s mom, Melania Trump, and her more guarded approach, which has historically kept him out of the spotlight.

Barron Trump’s beverage company is facing backlash, as critics side-eye his latest move to line the family’s pockets under Melania’s watch. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

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The Trump family has long turned attention into cash, stamping their name on hotels, merchandise, and high-profile ventures. They’ve even extended that branding into spaces like the Donald J. Trump John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

That reputation has followed them for years, with skeptics frequently labeling their business moves as clever hustles in glossy branding.

Now, as Barron, 20, steps into a new deal, critics question whether he’s carving his own lane or stepping into one that doesn’t match the path his mother tried to maintain.

Melania Trump on Barron, who is 19 years old: "You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially at that age that Barron is" pic.twitter.com/b4OwBcEL85 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2026

The father-son dynamic has become the driving tension behind a new deal that feels like another setup to make an already wealthy family even richer.

The chatter grew louder after details surfaced about Sollos Yerba Mate, a beverage startup Barron launched with several longtime associates.

According to Newsweek, the company is preparing for a May debut. For its first offering, a pineapple-coconut flavored drink packaged in 12-packs will make headlines.

The team avoided flooding the market with multiple options. They focused on perfecting a single recipe instead of spreading efforts across a wide lineup.

They positioned the drink as carefully crafted. They framed it as better than competitors who release multiple flavors at once, hoping one sticks.

Facebook users wasted no time weighing in, and the reaction quickly became part of the story.

“Not buying anything Trump,” one wrote, setting the tone for the early response.

“If he learned anything from pops, it’ll be in bankruptcy within six months,” another person commented, suggesting skepticism about the venture’s staying power.

“Wow I wonder where he got the funds and access to start his own business?” a third user asked, reflecting the curiosity surrounding the company’s origins.

“They call this self-made,” another commenter added, questioning whether the success narrative matched reality.

“Bootstraps Baron,” one person joked, using humor to underline the perception of privilege.

“Must be nice to be a nepo,” another user concluded, summing up the criticism in blunt terms.

Behind the online commentary, the company’s details reveal a fairly straightforward business structure.

Palm Beach Today reports the brand was incorporated in Delaware in late 2025, then registered in Florida a month later.

The drink centers on yerba mate, a naturally caffeinated tea gaining traction as a cleaner energy option. Its name nods to the sun’s daily cycle, pitching it as a lifestyle, not just a beverage.

Barron built the company with high school friends Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez. Two now serve as executive officers, according to SEC filings.

The company lists a $16 million Palm Beach mansion owned by donor Jay Weitzman—not Mar-a-Lago, where Melania Trump primarily resides—as its address. Weitzman is also a longtime Trump ally.

Financial filings show the company raised $1 million in private funding to develop and launch the product.

The move mirrors a broader pattern in the family’s playbook. Even when a project looks polished, the family has a history of launching projects or products that either exploit people or Daddy Don’s position of power.

Barron’s niece, Kai Trump, recently stepped into the business world with her own clothing line. She unveiled her branded apparel to her large social media following while standing in front of the White House.

The White House Shopping Network https://t.co/ropdOyZCSp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 27, 2025

Supporters see these efforts as examples of youthful ambition and entrepreneurship. Critics, however, view them as strategic extensions of a powerful brand — opportunities made easier by connections, resources, and public recognition.

Either way, Barron Trump’s drink venture has already accomplished one thing before its first official sale: it has people talking. In a family known for turning headlines into business momentum, that buzz may be the most valuable ingredient.

