‘Gag Me with a Spoon’: Barron Shows Up Looking Like a Grown Man, But Trump’s ‘Limp’ Hand Gesture Becomes the Only Thing Anyone Can Talk About

Donald Trump walked into Mar-a-Lago expecting his son to be the star of Thanksgiving dinner, but the night veered off in a completely different direction after something unexpectedly small hijacked the polished family entrance.

Barron Trump towered over both of his parents as they entered the chandelier-lit dining room, drawing glances from guests who stood to greet them.

The NYU college student shook hands with supporters and appeared to be as social as his siblings had been in the past. He was just 10 when his father was first sworn in as president during the first term.

But instead of focusing on the 6-foot-8 teen who rarely appears in public, viewers homed in on Donald Trump raising what was supposed to be a quick greeting with his thumb. Observers mocked him for not executing the move like normal people would.

The moment, posted to the Daily Mail’s Instagram, created an instant comment storm.

“He can’t even do a thumbs up correctly,” one person wrote after replaying the clip.

Another chimed in, saying, “Even trump’s thumbs up is weak!! Gag me with a spoon.”

Someone else added, “I wonder if viagra works on thumbs because that’s a pretty limp thumbs up.”

The jokes only escalated as one commenter claimed, “Ewww he’s even got those ugly thumbs,” while another took a harsher shot, writing, “Is Baron … Seems kinda dolt like. And Tacos thumb is bigger than his.”

Still, even with the noise, one person managed to circle back to Barron himself: “Baron is so stiff and never smiles.”

Despite the chatter, Barron’s presence at the event reminded many that his life away from the spotlight has become its own quiet fascination.

The student’s transition into his second year of college started with questions when he didn’t appear at NYU’s main campus in September. Security officers and fellow students reportedly noticed his absence as rumors began circulating.

People magazine, citing unnamed campus security sources, claimed he shifted to another NYU location temporarily. The school refused to say where, but it maintains several degree-granting campuses around the world.

Even with the campus shuffle, Barron’s reputation among students had already taken shape. Those on campus described him as unusually popular, especially among young women. At his height he stood out everywhere, even with Secret Service nearby. His stature has been a running theme for his dad, who has repeatedly marveled about it on podcasts, calling him a “beautiful boy” and joking that he avoids taking photos with him because of how towering he is. Trump has even credited Melania’s late mother, Amalija Knavs, and her cooking for producing such a striking height.

But attention around Barron hasn’t just been about where he goes to school. His personal life has also made headlines — especially after reports surfaced about a private evening inside Trump Tower.

Page Six claimed the teen arranged a top-secret date, even having an entire floor shut down so he could host privately in the massive triplex he grew up in. Though he currently lives in Washington with his parents, the story claimed he returned to New York for the meet-up before heading back to his executive business program coursework.

His dad hinted at Barron’s dating life long before the Trump Tower story, telling conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David he wasn’t sure if his son had a girlfriend yet.

And through all the talk of school, dating, and height, one thing remains true: no matter what Barron does, one small gesture from his father can still steal the entire spotlight.