‘The Wrath of Her Demented Gramps’: Trump’s Amateur Granddaughter Kai Called Out for Using Her Family Privilege to Kickstart Her Career

Donald Trump‘s eldest granddaughter, 18-year-old Kai Trump, is set to make her debut with the Ladies Professional Golf Association this month at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida — but not without scrutiny.

Many are already questioning whether her grandfather’s wealth and privilege played a role in opening doors that most young golfers could only dream of.

The rising golf star’s participation in the event was widely criticized on social media as people noted the high school student’s privilege. Kai’s spot in the event sparked backlash online, with critics suggesting her family ties and her six million social media followers may have secured her a sponsor’s exemption — though tournament officials have since defended the decision.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump using her privilege is defended by golf officials. (Photo: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram)

According to Newsweek, the tournament will take place at the Pelican Golf Club between November 10-16. The club’s chief operating officer, Justin Sheehan, defended Trump’s participation after the announcement drew public attention.

“Kai Trump has a tremendous passion for the game and is expanding the sport to broader audiences,” he said. “She has a bright future at Miami, and we look forward to welcoming her and our entire tournament field to Pelican Golf Club in November.”

“I would imagine … that this is one of the most talked-about women’s golf tournaments that has probably ever existed,” Sheehan added of the Oct. 28 announcement. “It’s on news channels and sports channels. The number of social-media impressions, I guess they call it, are staggering. Love it or hate it, it’s getting people to talk about the event.”

Kai Trump has 2.5 million Instagram followers, 3.5 million TikTok followers, and 1.3 million followers on YouTube.

Readers were surprisingly not shocked after hearing the news, and the comments online were rough, with many calling Kai’s move the perfect example of “entitlement.”

“She is taking a spot away from someone who earned it and deserves it. She is a DEI invite. This is why most people hate golf, it caters to the privileged, not the worthy,” said one person.

A third wrote, “I’m sure there are thousands of other dedicated teens that are dedicated to the sport, that will never receive an invite. This stinks of wealth and influence.”

One defender said, “God forbid they don’t let an entitled little nepo baby participate or they’d incur the wrath of her demented gramps. Cowards.”

Still, many agreed, “Sad, this sport is also rigged thanks to the trump family and repubs.”

Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, and she has accepted a golf scholarship at the University of Miami, the school she’s slated to enter as a freshman next fall. The teen scored 52 over par at the Junior Invitational last March, according to US Weekly, and the score contributed to the backlash.

I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course. This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy… pic.twitter.com/kWQBLVvnjj — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) October 11, 2025

The young golfer released a statement that noted her “dream” to play in the LPGA Tour.

“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour,” wrote the teen. “And I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November. This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

The young Trump has competed in the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship as well as the Nicklaus Junior Championship. Kai even played in the same tournament as Charlie Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger Woods, at the Junior Tournament at the Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina, last summer. The senior Woods and Kai’s mother currently are a couple.