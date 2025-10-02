‘Not Going to Top That’: Trump’s Photo-Op to Uplift Takes an Unexpected Turn After People Recall What He Did Before

President Donald Trump‘s Oval Office photo-op on Sept. 30 was meant to uplift but quickly drew mixed reactions.

The 79-year-old signed an executive order tied to pediatric cancer research, with a group of young patients looking on as the event unfolded.

A group of kids who were diagnosed with various forms of cancer were invited to the White House to witness Trump’s announcement.

Many of the children shared personal stories of survival. After their moving remarks, Trump surprised them with special gifts, presumably MAGA hats, which received an immediate positive response from the children.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed proclamations and an executive order, including approving a partial sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations, following a 2024 law requiring parent company ByteDance to divest or face a ban. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘That’s A Signal’: Donald Trump’s Gifts to Polish President Backfires After Fans Zoom In and Spot the Real Message in the Picture



“I want to thank you for being with us, and I’m gonna bring them back to a room,” Trump said to the youngsters at the end of the nearly 30-minute session.

He continued, “We have a room where we have lots of hats and things in the back. Would you like to go back and we’ll pick some nice presents?”

A clip of Trump interacting with the children was posted to Threads. Many of the responses to the Oval Office video were overwhelmingly negative toward the Republican politician.

“I want to cry. This can’t be happening,” read a more dramatic reaction. Yet another comment stated, “Not the hat room again. They’re gonna be disappointed.”

“Just what that 6-year-old wants – a Trump hat. Why was he getting credit for those kids beating cancer? Didn’t he just cancel childhood cancer research and Biden’s cancer moonshot program?” one person wrote.

“We’re not going to top that”=I’m done using these children as props,” said another person.

As another person pointed out, “the girl in the blue doesn’t look impressed at all.”

According to CNN, the Trump administration cut hundreds of millions of dollars in science grants from the federal budget that was allocated for medical research and training.

Trump also canceled grants specifically designated for funding pediatric cancer research. Additionally, hundreds of scientists were removed from the federal payroll as part of DOGE cuts.

Trump suggested that the children leave the White House with hats featuring his now-infamous “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, after he was slammed for how he rewarded a longtime employee two months ago.

In July, Trump International Scotland executive vice-president, Sarah Malone, received a framed collage of Trump photos as recognition for her 16 years of service at the United Kingdom-based golf course.

The president’s two oldest sons, Trump Organization executives Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were on hand for the grand opening of the new links at the Scotland resort.

“She’s built every inch alongside the entire family. And there’s no one more deserving of this than her,” Eric, 41, told reporters about Malone, after referring to her as a “very, very special person.”

Tuesday’s Oval Office event made headlines for other reasons as well. Questions about Trump’s health were magnified by his detached attitude and dead-eyed facial expressions, as other people in the room spoke to the media.

The president was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the head of Trump’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, for the executive order signing.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, Director of the National Institutes of Health Jay Bhattacharya, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, and other staffers also stood behind the POTUS.

“For too long, families have fought childhood cancer while our systems lagged behind,” Kennedy stated during the press availability. “President Trump, thank you for your leadership in changing all that. This executive order is about action, unlocking cures, empowering families, and giving every child the chance to grow.”