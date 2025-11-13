‘Ever Get the Feeling You’re Being Lied To?’: Trump’s Odd Pause and Sudden Topic Change After a Simple Question About His Kids Has Critics Buzzing

There used to be a time when Donald Trump spoke about Ivanka Trump the way some people talk about their favorite vacation spot — constantly, proudly, and with a level of enthusiasm that made everyone else in the room quietly wonder what was going on.

But now that he’s deep into his first year of his second presidency, that once nonstop praise has been replaced with something far icier. And thanks to a recent Fox News interview, viewers think Trump may have accidentally let the truth slip about which of his children he’s not exactly feeling these days.

While walking “The Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham through the haphazard ongoing White House redecorations on “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump puffed out his chest as if he personally plastered each wall and installed every marble tile. After reminiscing about watching his father work as a kid in Queens, he was hit with a simple question about which of his children inherited his “delicate attention to detail.”

It should’ve been an easy one — a proud dad moment, a soft pitch, a chance to brag. Instead, it became the moment the internet zoomed in on like it was surveillance footage.

“Do any of your kids have that same delicate attention to detail that you have?” Ingraham asked.

Trump started confidently: “Eric is very good? And Don, in a very different way, is good,” he said. Then came the shift.

He uttered Ivanka’s name — “Ivanka is …” — but instead of finishing the thought, praising her, or even offering one generic compliment, he paused, redirected, and jumped straight to a different daughter.

“You know, Tiffany’s very smart. She’s been — she was a great student, always a great student. They’re all great students actually. They’re all great students. And I think Baron’s going to be tremendous at that. Yeah, he’s very meticulous,” the former real estate tycoon said.

Then, the moment Laura brought up people saying Barron might be the next Trump to hit the Oval, he dodged hard and suddenly started babbling about his “Presidential Walk of Fame” like the question never happened.

Viewers caught it instantly. One person asked, “Ever get the feeling you’re being lied to Laura?” While one person summed it up: “It’s really hard for Trump to praise any one but himself. His kids included.”

But it was the way he quietly paused and refused to say anything about Ivanka that has fans scratching their heads.

Ivanka went from front-and-center favorite to a drive-by mention with no follow-up, no warmth, no nothing.

The contrast stung because the Trump who once couldn’t stop praising Ivanka was practically a different person.

At a 2017 tax reform event in North Dakota, he introduced her like she was the star attraction.

“Come on up, honey. She’s so good. She wanted to make the trip,” he told the cheering crowd. Then he reenacted their conversation, complete with the “Daddy” script he loved repeating.

He continued, “She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’… ‘Where are you going?’ ‘North Dakota.’ I said, ‘Oh, I like North Dakota. Hi, honey.’”

And long before he became a politician, Trump had practically bragged on Ivanka’s beauty during his Howard Stern appearances.

In 2003, he told Stern, “You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? … Ivanka. My daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body. She made a lot of money as a model — a tremendous amount.”

A year later, when Stern asked if he could call her “a piece of a—,” Trump didn’t even flinch before allowing it.

Sickening to hear praise of Trump on #DDay75thAnniversary



Hit image below for audio.



2003: Trump replies in the affirmative when Howard Stern asks him if he can call Ivanka "a piece of ass."



Stern: “Can I say this? A piece of ass.”



Trump: “Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/EGwdJNsAWQ — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) June 6, 2019

That era was peak Ivanka worship.

But the Ivanka of now isn’t in that world anymore. She’s off living her best life — paddleboarding in teal swimwear, posting ocean views, hugging her kids, and letting the sunlight hit just right. Ever since she and Jared Kushner left Washington behind, she’s carved out a life far from Oval Office chaos.

Her name has been back in the headlines thanks to Eric Trump’s memoir revealing her teenage crush on Axl Rose — a detail that revived chatter about her past date with Quincy Jones. Both men later became unabashed critics of Donald Trump.

So, when Trump mentioned Ivanka but offered nothing — not a compliment, not a story, not a sentence — viewers felt the shift instantly.

And judging by the reactions, many believe the real reveal wasn’t what he said, but what he very pointedly didn’t.