‘Clowna— MF’: Ice-T Shut Down Rumors of Feuding with ‘Law & Order’ Co-Star Christopher Meloni Since His Return Back to the Franchise

Ice-T hopped on Twitter to set the record straight about an alleged feud with his “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Christopher Meloni. The former artist has been popularly known as sergeant Fin Tutuola since joining the series in 2001, while Meloni has portrayed ill-tempered detective Elliot Stabler since 1999 — two of New York’s finest who investigate sex crimes.

According to both actors, the National Enquirer was preparing to publish a story about their rumored beef. They claim it was caused by Meloni’s recent return to the franchise series after leaving in 2011. But apparently, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

As proof, Meloni shared a screenshot on Twitter of an email he received from his longtime co-star giving him a heads-up about the article. He tweeted, “So…⁦@FINALLEVEL⁩ was sent this. He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding.”

The email read, “Sources told The ENQUIRER that the former rapper has grown envious of the attention that Mr. Meloni has received since coming back.” It also included a name and email address to further comment on the story.

Ice-T confirmed that he sent Meloni the email by re-sharing the tweet and accusing the outlet of making up fake “drama.”

“Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clowna— MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS,” said the 64-year-old.

Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS. https://t.co/fhbglPPLs9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 16, 2023

But surely that’s not the comment for which the National Enquirer was looking.

Ice-T and Meloni starred together in “Law & Order: SVU” for 12 seasons before Meloni’s departure in 2011. He temporarily retired his character due to contract negotiations with NBC, as noted in his interview with Men’s Health and other outlets.

Fans of the long-running series were happy to see Meloni return for a few episodes of seasons 23 and 24 in 2021. In April of that year, he reprised his role again in the spinoff series, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” where Ice-T appeared in one episode during season one. “Organized Crime” is currently in its third season.

Meanwhile, Ice-T is one of the longest-running male actors on “SVU” after starring in 506 episodes thus far compared to the series’ longest-running female actor, Mariska Hargitay. She’s played detective Olivia Benson in 528 episodes and counting.