‘They Trying to Run Him Out’: Ice-T Exposes ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Producers for Reducing His Role to Bring Back White Actress

Ice-T‘s role on the long-running NBC drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was cut down to four episodes this season this far, and it’s not sitting well with viewers.

The “Colors”rapper and actor — born Tracy Lauren Marrow — was originally hired to appear in just four episodes of the series as Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. That was back in 2000, and he has since become an integral part of every episode and most storylines on the cop show.

The brutal Season 27 premiere saw Tutuola ambushed and shot after his gun was stolen — a storyline that later became the unsettling explanation for his reduced role this season, eight episodes in.

Ice-T reveals that ‘Law & Order: SVU’ reduced his role after 25 years. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

‘Four Episodes Turned Into 24 Years’: Ice-T Says He Initially Didn’t Want to Do ‘Law & Order: SVU” Until It Was Suggested By Late Producer Andre Hall

Ice-T met “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf in 1995 while playing a drug dealer on another show “New York Undercover,” a role that unexpectedly opened the door to a decades-long TV career. Wolf later cast him in ‘Exiled: A Law & Order Movie,’ even though he had once said he didn’t plan to do television after shooting the movie, “New Jack City.”

Ice-T told TMZ that his reduced presence on the show coincides with producers bringing back actress Kelli Giddish full-time. Giddish played Detective Amanda Rollins and she was written off the show in season 24. But somehow they found the budget to bring her back at the risk of Ice-T.

“It’s just basically business,” he explained. “They brought Kelli back, and at the end of the day, they couldn’t keep both of us on both times, you know, as far as budget-wise.”

He added that he was told, “‘Ice, we’ll have you come in and out this year” and that “Everybody wanted Kelli back.”

“But I’m not leaving the show,” the former rapper confirmed. “I am more concerned with going to season 28. This year, they said, ‘Ice, we’re going to work you a little less.’ Everything was cool with me. I understood. I said, ‘Are you getting rid of me?’ They said, ‘No way. We can’t imagine “Law and Order” without you.’”

”I’ve been on this show for 27 years,” he added. “I am not going to say anything negative about this show. They have taken care of me for so long. I’m trying to get to season 28.”

Fans expressed their views on social media after hearing the news, and most were upset that Ice-T was being slighted after so many years of commitment to the franchise.

“They trying to run him out of there,” one fan replied as another added, “We didn’t need her back.”

Another fan didn’t think the show made the right decision in cutting Ice-T’s role and replied with a sentiment felt by many. “That’s stupid.”

“I don’t like her. They never should’ve brought her back,” added another show fan about Rollins, while one user demanded, “Well we don’t like him missing. Fix it!”

Ice-T reportedly earns $250,000 per episode. Giddish’s salary is not known.

The 67-year-old went on to say that he was glad the fans of the show were upset and wanted to see more of him. He also said that he didn’t mind being on the show less because it gave him time to focus on other things.

“I’m a hustler,” he added. “You give me some free time, I find a free dime, you understand what I’m sayin’?”

Ice-T is also working on an A&E documentary focused on the loss of his peers Michael K. Williams and Coolio, which were both linked to poisoning. Meanwhile, he and his wife, Coco Austin, quietly expanded their business ventures this summer by opening a cannabis dispensary near his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.