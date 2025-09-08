‘Kid Is Embarrassed By His Parents’: Barron Trump’s College Path Takes an Unexpected Twist Following His Drastic NYU Move

When Barron Trump failed to appear at New York University’s Greenwich Village campus for the start of his sophomore year on Sept. 2, campus security officers and fellow students immediately took notice.

The 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who had completed his freshman year at the prestigious Stern School of Business in May, was absent from the main campus without explanation.

Barron Trump transferred to another NYU campus for his sophomore year, sparking speculation about whether he’s avoiding scrutiny or pursuing strategic academic opportunities. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

People magazine, citing what it says were multiple campus security sources, reports the youngest Trump has transferred to another NYU location for what appears to be a temporary semester-long arrangement.

While university officials declined to specify which campus, citing privacy concerns, NYU operates several degree-granting locations, including downtown Brooklyn, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai, China.

Social media users have been quick to offer their own theories about the transfer.

One Y! Entertainment reader suggested underneath another article about Barron’s disappearance, “The kid is embarrassed by his parents. It’s not difficult to figure that out. His dad is acting like he’s lost his mind and is ducking accountability… His mother barely speaks english and has poor taste for decorations. He knows other kids look at him with side eye. At that age, they could care less about the money and status of his parents.”

Another commenter questioned his demeanor entirely, asking, “Has anyone ever seen this kid smile?”

A third said, “Barron has turned out to be a good looking young man. I hope he has a personality to match. Having the parents he has must not be easy.

People magazine readers showed more empathy for his situation.

“I don’t imagine he could go anywhere in public without being harassed,” one reader observed, while another added, “The kid doesn’t have a chance with the father and mother he was ‘blessed’ with!”

The campus change comes at a time when Barron had established himself at the university as something of a phenomenon as the president’s towering son. Alleged sources close to the campus community described him as “a ladies’ man” standing at almost 7 feet, who had become “really popular with the ladies” despite the constant presence of Secret Service protection.

Barron at 14. I think he hasn't grown much since then. Looks like the height diff between him and his dad is the same nowdays#Barron#BarronTrump pic.twitter.com/Q66x3KEzi8 — BWT (@BWTLRK) August 14, 2025

President Trump has frequently marveled at his son’s height, crediting the late Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mother, for Barron’s impressive stature through her cooking. During podcast appearances, Trump has described Barron as a “beautiful boy” standing 6 feet 9, though he’s also admitted, “I say, ‘Barron, I don’t want to take a picture next to you.'”

The timing of Barron’s campus switch coincides with increased scrutiny of his personal life. His notable absence from public Trump family events since the January inauguration has raised questions, especially after social media exposure of potential romantic interests.

The most publicized connection came from a TikTok user named Maddie, who claimed in 2020, “For those asking…I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf.”

Brother Eric Trump previously acknowledged this attention, calling Barron “probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now” while advising caution given intense media scrutiny. Despite rumors and speculation, Barron has maintained strict privacy regarding personal relationships.

Rather than embarrassment, the transfer may reflect strategic planning. Sources indicate Barron spent his summer developing tech projects and business partnerships, suggesting academic decisions aligned with entrepreneurial goals. His mother, Melania, remains deeply protective, with political sources noting she “watches Barron constantly” and “always knows where he is and what he’s doing.”

The social media commentary, while harsh, may miss a more nuanced reality. It also could be a part of his father’s political ploy to keep people talking about one of the most mysterious first sons in history.