‘Your Son Is Mortified’: Eva Longoria’s Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Shoot with Her Son Takes a Wild Turn After Fans Zoom In

Former “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria is facing some backlash online after she shared what she thought were sweet moments from her vacation.

The actress posted a collage on Instagram this week featuring several pictures of her family enjoying their vacation in Spain, but all fans could focus on was the image of her in a skimpy bikini.

Several fans noted how sexy she looked in the bikini picture and complimented the actress, but others were not as kind after zooming in on the photos.

Actress Eva Longoria faces scrutiny over bikini photos with her son. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

The 50-year-old beauty posed by the water next to her 7-year-old son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, while sporting a small black bikini in Marbella. Longoria posed for the camera in other snaps shared in the Aug. 25 post she captioned, “Summer.”

Most fans loved the pictures and left positive comments about her looks.

“You look so fantastic Eva .. beautiful pics with your son,” one fan gushed over Longoria, while another declared she was “Mom goals.”

However, a few fans and critics weren’t so enamored with Longoria’s bikini pic.

“Very inappropriate swimsuit…….unbelievable,” said one person, while another stated, “Your kid isn’t a prop, lady. No one playing with their kids where’s a tiny bikini for obvious reasons. Yes, you look great but your son is mortified.”

Eva Longoria shares photos from her vacation with her son. (Photos: @evalongoria/Instagram)

A third expressed, “Listen, flaunt your body endlessly. I’m all for it However, perhaps avoiding posing sexy next to your child would be a bit more mature.”

Longoria is still acting, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, she will star in “The Last Sunrise” for Amazon MGM studios. The film is based on the novel by Anna Todd about a 22-year-old woman named Oriah “Ry” Pera who is dealing with a chronic illness as she navigates her relationship with her mother while living in Majorca.

She will play the role of Pera’s mother in the film, and, according to Just Jared, production is underway in Spain.

Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón were seen strolling the Croisette with their son Santiago Enrique during the 78th Cannes Film Festival — but all eyes were on little Santiago, who looked visibly scared in the video. (🎥: MEGA) pic.twitter.com/CWPNYmh8b0 — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) May 19, 2025

Spain is one of three countries where she and her husband, José Bastón, and have been dividing their time, along with the United States and Mexico.

The couple began dating in 2013, got married in 2016, and welcomed their son in 2018. Longoria reportedly had not considered motherhood until becoming a stepmother to Bastón’s three kids from a previous marriage.

