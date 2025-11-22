‘Fake MAGA’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns Days After Her 27-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter Rushed In Following a Brutal Online Blowup

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sudden resignation shocked Washington — a twist some claimed they saw coming, but few expected to explode this fast.

But the real surprise came when the former Georgia congresswoman’s 27-year-old “lookalike” daughter — who, for the record, fans say looks nothing like her mom — suddenly stepped up as her spokesperson after someone labeled her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene.”



Greene’s daughter jumped into the chaos to defend her mom, turning a political fight into a full-blown family showdown online. (Photo: laurenngreenes/Instagram)



Dr. Dre Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Divisive’ and ‘Hateful,’ Sends Cease and Desist Letter After She Uses His Music in Video

Trump had been lobbing public jabs, accusing Greene of drifting from the movement. He was the first one to give her the new name.

Greene insisted she was standing in truth while Trump was surrounded by people “steering him wrong.” Many in the Trump sphere came at her, but what no one expected was Greene’s daughter stepping directly between critics and her mother.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

When a user on X tried calling Greene a traitor, that was enough to bring Sanders into full view.

She replied: “Funny how you have MAGA in your bio and MAGA means ‘Make America Great Again’ yet here you are calling her a traitor even though she one of the real one who are actually trying to make America great again by unapologetically fighting for us, the American citizens by being America first.”

Then Sanders turned the energy toward unity: “Put your ego in your closet, we need to stop fighting with each other and start winning. Unless you’re a fake MAGA…”

Funny how you have MAGA in your bio and MAGA means ‘Make America Great Again’ yet here you are calling her a traitor even though she one of the real one who are actually trying to make America great again by unapologetically fighting for us the American citizens by being America… — Lauren Greene (@LaurennGreeneS) November 6, 2025

When another critic suggested Greene had shifted politically, Sanders shut it down, saying her mother “never has been, never will be” anything other than committed.

She even posted a clip of her mom on CNN with, “So proud of you for fighting for the TRUTH!” and later asked followers to pray for Greene’s safety amid rising threats.

For someone new to public life, Sanders came across like a seasoned defender — fast, firm, and fully prepared.

So proud of you for fighting for the TRUTH! — Lauren Greene (@LaurennGreeneS) November 16, 2025

Then Daily Mail readers weighed in with their own mix of commentary.

One wrote, “She talks a big game, like her RINO mommy, but can’t back it up.”

Another added, “Yeah, MAGA doesn’t like it when you got a Republican White gal from the South standing up to Trump.”

Despite other headlines claiming the mother-daughter duo looks so much alike, one person said, “She looks nothing like her mom other than she uses the same hair bleach that her mom does.”

A fourth individual added, “Lookalike? Far from it. The daughter is gorgeous. The mother not so much.”

Getting back to her mom’s resignation, one said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is like the arsonist who sets the entire city ablaze and then runs away because she can’t stand the heat. Let this be a warning to anybody who tries to cozy up to Donald Trump. It never ends well.”

Another blasted, “Don’t let the door hit you where the good lord split you.”

Part of why Sanders’ defense hit so hard is that she only recently opened her life to the public. Earlier this year, she announced she was going public on social media, sharing pieces of her creativity, faith, and daily world. But instead of soft-focus lifestyle content, she found herself in the middle of a political whirlwind — where resemblance, timing, and tone all mattered.

Please pray for my mom’s safety! https://t.co/2FlltBzy8w — Lauren Greene (@LaurennGreeneS) November 15, 2025

Meanwhile, Greene created her own wave of attention by warning that “powerful people” might come after her as she pushes for the release of the government files. She ignited her own firestorm after warning that “powerful people” might come after her for pushing to release government files — a post that had critics calling her dramatic.

Her daughter even pleaded for “prayers” for Greene’s safety. Weeks later, Greene revealed Trump advisers accused her of a “hostile act” for signing a petition to force a vote on releasing the documents, leaving her stunned that allies-turned-enforcers were now treating her like the threat. By late September, she reminded everyone she served her district, not Trump’s inner circle.

After mom’s heated debate on “The View,” Sanders took to Instagram to mock the show’s host, particularly Joy Behar, in a video.

“Let me be clear — Marjorie Taylor Greene is not becoming a Democrat. Never has been. Never will be. What she is becoming… is a bigger problem for the Left — and for the weak, woke ‘Right’. My mom is unapologetically America First,” she wrote.

And through it all, Sanders remained her mother’s most unexpected armor — loud, unwavering, and ready to confront anyone who tried to rewrite the story.

Following news of her mom’s resignation, Sanders praised Greene for being “one of a kind Congresswoman. Forever will be so proud of my mom.”