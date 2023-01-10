Dr. Dre Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Divisive’ and ‘Hateful,’ Sends Cease and Desist Letter After She Uses His Music in Video

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was called out by Dr. Dre after the politician used one of his songs to promote herself on Twitter.

The MAGA supporter used the recording artist’s song “Still D.R.E.” along with a video of herself walking through Capitol hallways just after she voted for California Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker — a humiliating vote that took four days and 15 rounds of voting.

As it turns out, Greene did not have permission to use Dr. Dre’s music, and he called her out for it and he did not mince words, according to TMZ.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he said.

Dr. Dre, whose legal name is Andre Young, also had his attorneys respond to Greene’s video with a cease-and-desist letter.

“Mr. Young has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” wrote Young’s lawyer, Howard King. “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on. We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission.



His letter is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Vk12JSRByK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 9, 2023

Greene is a staunch Donald Trump supporter and even seemed to take a call during the speaker vote from the twice-impeached former president when footage showed her receiving a call from “DT.”

Greene shared the video on Twitter with a caption. “It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming.” The video begins with a sign that says “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. Trust the science!”

It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/NoCNg3ujAT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2023

Folks were surprised that Greene used Dr. Dre’s music in her promotional video, considering her often racist rhetoric. Greene made racist comments about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan back in 2019. The politician also spoke at an event for white nationalists back in February.

“I really want to go talk to these ladies and ask them what they are thinking, and why they are serving in our American government,” said Greene. “They really should go back to the Middle East.”

The MAGA-supporting congresswoman responded to Young’s letter by insulting the very song she tried to steal. “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” Greene said.