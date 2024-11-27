‘A Big Joke’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Joy Reid’s Show be Canceled, Claims the MSNBC Host is ‘for Murder’ and ‘Gas Lights’ Her Audience

Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene demonstrated Monday why so many Americans fear the incoming regime and its talk of settling scores with political opponents.

Greene showed she would not only be an enabler of such anti-American sentiment but also a cheerleader in remarks blasting MSNBC host Joy Reid.

During an interview Monday on MAGA echo chamber Real America’s Voice, Greene targeted Reid for airing her concerns about President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Russ Vought to run the Office of Management and Budget. Vought was one of the architects behind Project 2025, a right-wing blueprint for taking over the American government, and has advocated for using the military to quell protests inside the United States.

MSNBC Host Joy Reid and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (Photos: Getty Images)

Such a move would be virtually unprecedented politically and, theoretically, unconstitutional, as Greene surely knows the First Amendment protects not only Elon Musk‘s speech but the right to peaceful, free assembly.

Or perhaps that’s giving the congresswoman too much credit.

“The reality is the Biden administration that she supports is responsible for killing Americans every single day through illegal alien crime,” Greene claimed. “You know what else? Joy Reid is a big joke. She is totally in support of the Ukraine war that is killing an entire generation of Ukrainians, killing Russians every single day.”

“The reality is I think Joy Reid is she’s clearly for murder,” she continued. “Because she supports all of those things, yet she wants to feign her outrage over President Trump. She’s lying about him and gaslighting her viewers, and her show needs to end.”

Brian Glenn, the host of the show and, according to Raw Story, Greene’s boyfriend, echoed her comments regarding Reid’s MSNBC show ending.

“Maybe it will,” he said.

A quick breakdown of Greene’s comments. If you oppose the nomination of a man who supports using the military to silence protests or the right of a country to defend itself from an unprovoked invasion by a military superpower, your First Amendment rights should be revoked.

Reid has yet to respond to Greene’s calls that she be silenced.

Besides his support of empowering the military to respond to domestic uprisings, Vought, according to ProPublica, has called for defunding the Environmental Protection Agency and gutting the corps of career civil servants.

“We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected,” he said. “When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains,” Vought said in 2023. “We want their funding to be shut down so that the EPA can’t do all of the rules against our energy industry because they have no bandwidth financially to do so.”

Vought has also embraced Christian nationalism; the think tank he leads, Conservative Renewal for America, included it in a list of top priorities in a second Trump administration.

”Others include invoking the Insurrection Act on Day One to quash protests and refusing to spend authorized congressional funds on unwanted projects, a practice banned by lawmakers in the Nixon era,” Politico reports.