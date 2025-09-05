‘I Feel So Dirty’: MTG Visibly Shaken After Trump Officials Slam Her Attack as a ‘Hostile Act’ as MAGA Insider Hits Her with Insanely Nasty Nickname

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy, but this time even Donald Trump’s own officials are turning on her. After breaking with the former president, Greene was blasted inside his orbit for committing what they called a “hostile act.”

The Georgia congresswoman lashed out in frustration, insisting she’s one of Trump’s most loyal defenders. But instead of quieting the storm, she only fueled it — opening the door for MAGA insiders to brand her a “traitor.”

Greene became persona non grata when she joined a bipartisan push to sign a discharge petition that would force a House vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was visibly upset while recalling attacks against her from Trump officials. (Credit: Eric Bolling Video Screengrab)

She revealed that the White House tried to pressure her into backing off the measure, saying she faced intense resistance for signing onto the effort.

“Oh, I got a lot of pushback. I got phone call after phone call last night,” Greene said Wednesday on Real America’s Voice’s “Bolling!” according to The Hill.

The attacks left Greene visibly upset and sent her on a nearly minute long venting session to air out her frustration.

“Somebody who’s a real coward from one of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration,” she began.

“I take very big offense to that because I put my life and my fortune on the line fighting to get that man elected and whoever said that has their job because of people like me that fought all the horrible Republicans that stabbed him in the back after Jan. 6.” Greene said. “And I was one of those that fought on the frontlines and said no, he’s the leader of our party, he’s the president and we’re gonna make him president again. And that coward attacks me and called it a ‘hostile act.’”

Greene’s unexpected alignment left many shocked that they found themselves agreeing with her actions.

‘You’re Cooked!’: Donald Trump’s Costly Flyover Stunt Backfires After Survivor Name-Drops Him In Scathing Detail Minutes Before the Roar Overhead

“I agree with MTG. I feel so dirty,” joked Debra DeAngelo on Threads.

Another added, “MTG is on the right side of an issue for a change. I’m shocked to find myself agreeing with her. I feel dizzy.”

The clash only depeened when Greene appeared at a Capitol Hill press conference alongside survivors of the disgraced financier, as well as lawmakers from both parties. Prompting backlash and nasty reactions from Laura Loomer.

Speaking at the event, Greene said, “Today [Trump] called it a hoax while these women were speaking out. … It’s not a hoax because Jeffrey Epstein is a convicted pedophile. … One of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration. … The hostile act was Jeffrey Epstein raping 14-year-old girls.”

Loomer, a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who has made a name for herself as an enforcer of MAGA orthodoxy, let the cannons loose.

“MTG is a FRAUD, and a phony, two faced b—- who used Trump to advance her career,” Loomer wrote in one post on X. In another, she declared: “I’ve been telling everyone for years that @RepMTG is a Trump hater. Today, I was VINDICATED. I’ve had to deal with this nasty b— lying about me and pretending to be pro-Trump for years while I have been warning everyone MTG is & always has been a Trump hater. I told you!”

Loomer accused Greene of teaming up with Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a frequent Trump critic, in what she called a “calculated effort to smear President Trump and falsely suggest he’s protecting Jeffrey Epstein.”

She urged Greene and Massie to be “shunned by MAGA forever” and insisted Greene “just killed her career.”

Good lord. People can disagree with Trump. I voted for him and I don’t like everything he’s done. The handling of this Epstein crap is one of them. Tone it down a bit. You’re just causing more division and it’s not doing anything for our nation. — Geoff Matero (@geoffmatero) September 4, 2025

But Loomer didn’t get the sort of backing she may have expected. While some laughed at her clever nicknames, many of the over 5,000 comments in response to her X post were overwhelmingly critical.

One user simply unleashed,

“All that plastic surgery and Botox must have f—d your brain up….”

“As someone who voted for Trump…it’s 100% okay to criticize him when he does dumb a** shit like fumble the f—ing Epstein matter……”

“I don’t think you are intelligent enough to understand this shit you are doing is exactly the same bullshi- the retards would do with Biden…it’s f—ing cult behavior…..”

Inside the Oval Office, however, Trump brushed off demands to release the Epstein files, casting them as a partisan attack.

“I think we should talk about the greatness of our country and the success that we’re having. That’s what we should be talking about, not the Epstein hoax,” he told reporters during a media availability with Polish President Karol Nawrocki. He called the issue “a Democrat hoax that never ends,” comparing it to lingering demands for unreleased Kennedy assassination records.

Back at the press conference, Haley Robson called Trump out by name.

“Mr. President Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican — not that that matters, because this is not political. However, I cordially invite you to the Capitol to meet me in person so you can understand this is not a hoax.”

Robson, who was 16 when she was recruited into Epstein’s network, also scolded politicians for politicizing their trauma. “Shame on you for using our trauma to weaponize this moment,” she said.

For Loomer, however, Greene’s stance added to a growing feud. In recent months, she has branded Greene a “low-life degenerate,” “home wrecker,” “whore,” “dumb b—-,” and “trailer trash harpy.” Their battles have flared over issues from U.S. policy on Gaza to Loomer’s attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, which Greene once condemned as “appalling and extremely racist.”

Wednesday’s exchange underscored the growing rift within Trump’s orbit as Epstein’s shadow continues to hang over Washington and pressure builds for disclosure of the files.