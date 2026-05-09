‘The End of a Wild Ride’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fiancé Abruptly Quits Washington, But the Timing Couldn’t Be More Awkward After His Wife Turned on Trump

Washington has seen plenty of political breakups, but few have unraveled as publicly — or as awkwardly — as the collapse of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s relationship with Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Now, just months after Greene dramatically resigned from Congress following her MAGA fallout, her fiancé Brian Glenn is also abandoning Washington, fueling speculation about the couple retreating from the political storm they once helped amplify.

Months after her fallout with Trump and her exit from Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fiancé, Brian Glenn, is also leaving Washington. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Greene officially announced her resignation from Congress on Nov. 21, 2025, with her final day in office landing on Jan. 5.

Her departure followed months of escalating tension with Trump and his allies after she publicly criticized the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the Iran war.

What began as quiet friction eventually exploded into a very public split, with Trump branding Greene a “traitor” after years of her being one of his loudest defenders and loyalists on Capitol Hill.

Most recently, she alleged that Trump said her son deserved to be taunted with threats.

Greene shares three adult children—Lauren, Derek, and Taylor Greene—with her ex-husband, Perry Greene. She and Glenn began dating in 2023.

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“They kept coming on my son, my youngest, my baby boy,” Greene said. “We’re going to snuff out his life. We’re going to put a bullet in his head.”

Now Glenn — once one of the most recognizable MAGA-friendly faces in the White House press room — is following her out the door and appears to be breaking ties.

The Daily Mail reports that conservative commentator Brian Glenn said that he has decided to step back from a career station that aligned him with some of the most powerful people in the GOP.

The 37-year broadcasting veteran and White House correspondent for right-wing network Real America’s Voice is officially leaving Washington to settle in Rome, Georgia, with his fiancée, the former congresswoman.

Glenn said the decision came during one of his quiet early mornings at home, where he realized he was done. When Greene came downstairs and asked what he was thinking about, Glenn didn’t hesitate to tell her, “I’m gonna resign.”

His final day at the network was May 8.

Glenn and Greene are now focused on what comes next — which for the moment means wedding planning and putting down roots in the South.

There is also a purpose that would make any boyfriend pick a side: “We’re in the process of planning our wedding. Date to be determined.”

Social media had a different take. When the news broke on Raw Story’s Facebook, the reactions came quickly.

“I thought he left when she left,” one commenter wrote, as another asked, “What took him so long?” Someone else in the comments sarcastically joked, “Who would have predicted this?”

Others added, “I thought he dumped her when she renounced MAGA.”

Then there were people with their own theories, “He is probably in bad standing with Trump,” with one stating more bluntly: “I’m sure he’s been kicked to the curb since MTG left.”

ats…. jumping ship…..

Another said, “The end of a @brianglenntv’s wild ride in Washington, at long last free of his love triangle between DJT and MTG. He previewed his departure in my profile of him last year. Love wins!”

What makes Glenn’s exit particularly noticeable is how closely he had tied himself to Trump’s political orbit over the last several years, and even since Greene and Trump have been on the outs.

As chief White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, he frequently enjoyed unusually friendly interactions with Trump. Shortly after Trump’s second inauguration, Glenn personally accepted a “Trump Was Right About Everything!” hat from the president.

According to the HuffPost, Glenn took $192,000 from Trump’s political committees to cover costs associated with his reporting on the president, starting as far back as September 2020. Up until now, his loyalty to Trump was publicly untested.

Earlier this year, Glenn found himself at the center of headlines after aggressively questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about wearing “war garb” during a White House appearance — a moment critics slammed as political performance art designed to impress Trump allies. Reports later claimed Trump privately enjoyed the exchange.

But as Greene’s relationship with Trump began collapsing behind the scenes, Glenn increasingly appeared stuck between maintaining access to the White House and supporting his fiancée’s increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Trump-world.

MTG took to social media to accuse the Trump administration of using Iran policy rhetoric to facilitate insider trading — a coordinated effort, she believes, to benefit the wealthy. She amplified a report claiming that nearly $920 million in crude oil “shorts” were placed just over an hour before news surfaced of a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal.

With both Greene and Glenn now heading back to Georgia, observers are reading the move differently — some seeing a couple choosing each other over Washington’s grind, others viewing it as a sign of deeper burnout after years inside one of America’s most combustible political environments.