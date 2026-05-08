‘Desperate Charade’: MTG Torches Trump and Hegseth After Sudden UFO File Dump, Claims Americans Are Being Played While Something Far More Explosive Gets Buried Out of Sight

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is condemning President Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth’s Department of War after the release of files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena or UFOs, calling the document dump a “propaganda” distraction.

Greene, once a staunch ally of Trump, took to social media Friday morning, May 8, just before 9 shortly after the release of 162 new files including reports, transcripts and video from the State Department, FBI and NASA, to suggest the sudden transparency around the long secret government program is yet another effort to distract from Trump’s hugely unpopular war on Iran, the growing economic crisis in the U.S., and the Epstein files.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, pictured, R-Ga, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, held a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, with victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the House prepares to vote to release records related to him. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“I really don’t care about the UFO files. I just don’t. I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar,” Greene complained.

“Unless they roll out live aliens and test demo UFOs or actually admit what we know this really is then I have way better things to do on this Friday,” the Republican added.

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Hegseth then took to X a few minutes later at 9:14 a.m. to tout the UAP file release and the administration’s “earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency.”

“The @DeptofWar is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” the former Fox News host insisted before suggesting that suddenly, after some 80 years of government secrecy surrounding UFOs and mysterious alien encounters documented over decades, the feds just decided to come clean.

Hegseth added that it’s “time the American people see it for themselves.”

“This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency,” he claimed.

But Greene wasn’t finished. A half hour after Hegseth’s post, she mocked Trump and Hegseth, again, accusing them of a campaign of distraction:

“The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said they would no longer fight. Happy Friday everyone!”

Social media wasn’t buying it either, with many agreeing with Greene’s assessment and accusing the Trump administration of continuing the cover-up of Trump and his billionaire buddies’ association with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

“Why should we believe the government about UFOs when the same government lies to protect a pedophile cult,” an X user proclaimed.

Another chimed in half joking, “Agreed. Unless I see them land on the White House lawn disembark and meet with Trump in full view of the cameras, I will know that all of this is just more theater. (If there are any real aliens out there reading this, I triple dog dare you to land on the White House Lawn. Live long and prosper.”

Others kept piling on.

“The UFO files are a badly timed, desperate charade to divert from Lutnick and company and the massive cover-up,” this X user stated.

But X user Apex Predator had a pointed message for Greene herself.

“There’s enough Epstein files released to bring down the entire establishment. Stop dangling the carrot in front of our faces and start demanding prosecutions. Otherwise this is nothing but a humiliation ritual because they’re never going to prosecute themselves.”

Greene and Trump’s close political partnership began unraveling last summer after the congresswoman broke with Trump over his administration’s continued stonewalling on releasing the Epstein files, which the president and Vice President JD Vance vowed to do while on the campaign trail before winning re-election.

Once back in office, though, Trump’s Department of Justice began delaying and distracting, refusing to release millions of pages of documents, photos, and videos on Epstein and his associates as promised. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi even went so far as to claim at one point that there was nothing more to see and the case was closed.

Critics say the administration tried that tack after realizing Trump, who was best friends with Epstein for 20 years, was mentioned in the files thousands of times, as were other high-profile politicians, tech billionaires and even royalty such as the former Prince Andrew, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, former President Bill Clinton, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, to name just a few.

Greene and other Trump allies supported legislation mandating the release of all the Epstein Files, which Congress passed last November, with a deadline to release all the documents by mid-December, but that deadline was not met.

Bondi’s DOJ eventually released millions of documents, but the department has not yet released all the files.