‘Sprinkle in Some Murder’: MTG Drops a Bombshell Accusation About Trump’s Iran Chaos, Hints at Something Much Bigger and Darker Behind the Scenes

President Donald Trump’s war messaging has become so chaotic and unpredictable that even former MAGA insiders are now openly suggesting something far darker may be happening behind the scenes.

And this time, the accusation came from one of Trump’s own most notorious ex-allies.

President Donald Trump and former US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lit up social media Wednesday after amplifying allegations suggesting suspicious oil trades may have been placed shortly before reports surfaced claiming the Trump administration was nearing a possible agreement with Iran.

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Greene publicly broke with Trump late last year after a bitter fallout over the so-called Epstein files. Things have since escalated over the Iran conflict and his increasingly erratic handling of foreign policy. She reposted a viral analysis from the Kobeissi Letter alleging traders made massive bets on falling oil prices shortly before key developments became public.

According to the post, nearly $920 million worth of crude oil shorts were allegedly placed around 3:40 a.m. ET despite no major public news at the time explaining such a massive market move.

When is everyone going to start realizing that the manic on again off again war/peace rhetoric is really just insider trading?

And sprinkle in some murder.

Only a select few in the top tax bracket are benefiting from this, and the majority of you ain’t in it. https://t.co/tJXLeUbUEb — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 6, 2026

Then, about 70 minutes later, Axios published a report claiming the U.S. and Iran were close to reaching a “14-point” memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict.

Oil prices reportedly plunged more than 12 percent by 7 a.m., with the traders behind the positions allegedly making roughly $125 million before prices violently reversed again after Iran announced the launch of what was described as the “Persian Gulf Strait Authority.”

The sudden swings immediately triggered speculation online. But Greene took things much further.

“When is everyone going to start realizing that the manic on again off again war/peace rhetoric is really just insider trading?” she wrote while reposting the claims. “And sprinkle in some murder. Only a select few in the top tax bracket are benefiting from this, and the majority of you ain’t in it.”

The post stunned observers because Greene wasn’t just criticizing Trump’s foreign policy. She appeared to be suggesting that the administration’s constant swings between threats of war and promises of peace may be financially benefiting powerful insiders while ordinary Americans deal with soaring gas prices, economic instability and the growing fear of a wider conflict.

“It’s over the top obvious. What is astounding is there’s nothing we can do about it,” wrote one X user. “The people at the top just keep playing their little games to see how much they can make when they don’t even need it. Just having a blast at the top jacking around.”

“They really think we’re stupid. Midterms they’ll find out. This is absolutely treasonous and the penalty should be by firing squad,” another person wrote.

And unlike Trump’s usual critics, Greene once stood firmly inside his inner political orbit before relations between the two publicly deteriorated.

Her comments come as Trump faces mounting accusations over suspicious market activity tied to several major policy announcements during his second term, including tariff reversals, sudden foreign policy pivots and dramatic oil market fluctuations linked to the Iran conflict.

Critics have also pointed to Trump family connections to prediction markets and cryptocurrency ventures as concerns grow about whether people close to the administration may be profiting off advance knowledge of major geopolitical developments.

Ironically, Greene herself faced intense scrutiny in 2025 over allegations of suspiciously timed stock trades involving companies like Palantir and several energy firms shortly before Trump announced a tariff pause that boosted the market. At the time, Greene denied wrongdoing and said a financial advisor handled the trades.

“I don’t place my buys and sells,” she told reporters at the time. “He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip.”

Still, her latest comments poured gasoline on an already growing fire surrounding Trump’s increasingly chaotic handling of the Iran crisis.

For weeks, the president’s rhetoric has swung wildly between threats of military escalation and sudden declarations that peace is right around the corner. Greene claims Trump and other elites are getting rich off the chaos.

One moment, Trump warns Iran about “obliteration.” Hours later, he insists negotiations are going “very well” and claims a deal is close. Then military plans are announced, paused, revived and walked back again as energy prices surge and Republicans reportedly panic over the political fallout heading into the midterms.

Behind the scenes, reports have described White House officials scrambling as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz sends oil prices soaring above $100 a barrel, hammering consumers at the pump and threatening Republican chances in November.

A Pew Research poll found that about six in 10, or 61 percent, of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the war with Iran and 37 percent approved of the war.

